Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Gold demand hits pre-pandemic levels, increasing 28% in the third quarter despite dismal investor interest - World Gold Council
(Kitco News) - Despite persistent bearish sentiment in future markets and outflows in exchange-traded products, there was still solid demand for physical gold in the third quarter, according to the latest research from the World Gold Council. Monday, in its latest quarterly demand trend report, the WGC said that physical...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November and Beyond
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the recent stock market rebound and the broader earnings and interest rate picture as the calendar turns to November. The episode then dives into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks that have posted double-digit climbs in 2022 and recently popped after topping estimates and providing upbeat guidance.
Zacks.com
Nomad Foods (NOMD) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
NOMD - Free Report) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $15.40. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% gain over the past four weeks. Nomad Foods’ shares got...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Rise in September Durable Goods Orders
Orders for long-lasting goods made in U.S. factories have been on the rise, although rising prices are a concern. Rising prices have made people spend cautiously, but higher demand is still driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for durable goods jumping month over month in September. A...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 1st
BCC - Free Report) : This wood products and building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote.
kitco.com
Modi government continues pushing Gold Monetization Scheme as consumers buy physical gold at record pace during Diwali
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Among some economists, there are growing expectations that gold and silver imports into India have pushed the country's...
There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.
Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
OHI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an in-line...
Zacks.com
Granite Construction (GVA) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Zacks.com
Is Cross Country (CCRN) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Is Reliance Steel (RS) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD)?
FXD - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to...
Zacks.com
Conagra Brands (CAG) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Turns Green in October: 5 Leveraged ETF Winners
Wall Street staged a solid comeback last month, with all three major indices logging positive returns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its best month since 1976, surging about 14% in October, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained about 8% and 3.9%, respectively. This...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VONE - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $2.92 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Zacks.com
Is Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown
Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Computer and Technology Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Comments / 0