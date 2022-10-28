ACA - Free Report) is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. This company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year. A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. ACA is quite a good fit in this regard, gaining double digits over this period. Moreover, ACA is currently trading at 82.6% of its 52-week High-Low Range, hinting that it can be on the verge of a breakout.

21 HOURS AGO