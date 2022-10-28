Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
MLP ETF (MLPA) Hits New 52-Week High
MLPA - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 35.6% from its 52-week low price of $32.29/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Is FlexShares High Yield ValueScored Bond ETF (HYGV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
HYGV - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Market cap weighted indexes offer a...
Zacks.com
Does Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Have the Potential to Rally 65% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
ZYXI - Free Report) have gained 16% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $10.52, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $17.39 indicates a potential upside of 65.3%.
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VONE - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $2.92 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 31, 2022
ACA - Free Report) is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. This company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year. A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. ACA is quite a good fit in this regard, gaining double digits over this period. Moreover, ACA is currently trading at 82.6% of its 52-week High-Low Range, hinting that it can be on the verge of a breakout.
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November and Beyond
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the recent stock market rebound and the broader earnings and interest rate picture as the calendar turns to November. The episode then dives into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks that have posted double-digit climbs in 2022 and recently popped after topping estimates and providing upbeat guidance.
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Adobe (ADBE) Stock Options
ADBE - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $210.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Is Equinor (EQNR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
EQNR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question. Equinor is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at...
Zacks.com
4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy as Dow Seals Record October Gains
U.S. stocks slipped on Oct 31 as investors keep an eye on how much the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this week to tame stubbornly high inflation. Lest we forget, the Fed’s hawkish stance did batter the stock market for the most part of the year. However, despite Monday’s losses, the major bourses were able to lock in gains for the month of October.
Zacks.com
Granite Construction (GVA) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Zacks.com
Best ETF Areas of October
Wall Street was upbeat in October, with the S&P 500 adding 5.1% past month (as of Oct 30, 2022), the Dow Jones gaining as much as 10.7%, the Nasdaq increasing 1.3% and the Russell 2000 jumping 7.5%. Speculation that the Fed may slow down the rate hike momentum from December and decent corporate earnings probably gave a boost to the stock market. Plus, the fourth quarter has been historically upbeat for markets as several sales-boosting events are lined up in the busy holiday season.
Zacks.com
Pre-Markets Up Ahead of New Fed Hike, Q3 Beats
Pre-market futures are up again, after shedding some excess to start the week after big gains Friday. The Dow is +250 points currently, the S&P 500 is +43 and the Nasdaq is +155. We’re seeing a pretty clear pull to the upside, which is curious coming as it is at the commencement of a new Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This meeting is sure to bring us another 75 basis-point (bps) rate hike tomorrow afternoon, once the meeting concludes.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Turns Green in October: 5 Leveraged ETF Winners
Wall Street staged a solid comeback last month, with all three major indices logging positive returns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its best month since 1976, surging about 14% in October, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained about 8% and 3.9%, respectively. This...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Nov 1, 2022
U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday but the Dow managed to record its best October performance ever, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed out a strong month of gains. All three major indexes ended in negative territory as investors once again looked concerned ahead of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Computer and Technology Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
CELH - Free Report) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.15% over the...
Zacks.com
Anterix (ATEX) Stock Jumps 11.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ATEX - Free Report) shares soared 11.3% in the last trading session to close at $38.35. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% loss over the past four weeks. Anterix has inked an...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Rise in September Durable Goods Orders
Orders for long-lasting goods made in U.S. factories have been on the rise, although rising prices are a concern. Rising prices have made people spend cautiously, but higher demand is still driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for durable goods jumping month over month in September. A...
Comments / 0