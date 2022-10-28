Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November and Beyond
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the recent stock market rebound and the broader earnings and interest rate picture as the calendar turns to November. The episode then dives into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks that have posted double-digit climbs in 2022 and recently popped after topping estimates and providing upbeat guidance.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
OHI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an in-line...
Zacks.com
Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What Lies Ahead
ORCC - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 34 cents, which indicates an improvement of 3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric matches the consensus mark.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 31, 2022
ACA - Free Report) is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. This company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year. A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. ACA is quite a good fit in this regard, gaining double digits over this period. Moreover, ACA is currently trading at 82.6% of its 52-week High-Low Range, hinting that it can be on the verge of a breakout.
Zacks.com
3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q3 Earnings Estimates
In the third quarter of 2022, telecom stocks witnessed a gradual revival as business operations returned to pre-pandemic levels. Despite supply chain woes related to continued chip shortage and challenging macroeconomic environment, the industry seemed to benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT devices.
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Devon Energy (DVN) in Q3 Earnings?
DVN - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Zacks.com
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed at $19.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Nov 1, 2022
U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday but the Dow managed to record its best October performance ever, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed out a strong month of gains. All three major indexes ended in negative territory as investors once again looked concerned ahead of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting.
Zacks.com
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
CBRL - Free Report) closed at $114.22, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant...
Zacks.com
Is Exxon (XOM) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Stocks With Solid Earnings Beat Potential
It is not surprising that during an earnings season, investors look for stocks that can beat market expectations. This is because investors always try to position themselves ahead of time and look to tap stocks that are of high quality in nature. Why Is Positive Earnings Surprise So Important?. Historically,...
Zacks.com
Will Meridian Bank (MRBK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
MRBK - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. When looking at the last two reports, this company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 8.44%, on average, in the last two quarters. For the last reported...
Zacks.com
Lazard (LAZ) Stock Up 4.2% on Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Falls
LAZ - Free Report) shares have gained 4.2% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results late last week. Adjusted net income per share of 1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The reported figure reflects 7% growth on a year-over-year basis. The improved advisory business supported LAZ’s...
Zacks.com
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
VIPS - Free Report) closed at $6.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Is Equinor (EQNR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
EQNR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question. Equinor is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at...
Zacks.com
Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
LDOS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 11.7% from the $1.80 per share registered a year ago. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.17 per share, which decreased from the year-ago...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Hudson Technologies (HDSN) in Q3 Earnings?
HDSN - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $78 million, indicating growth of 29% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents, suggesting a decline of 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. Earnings estimates have been stable in the past 30 days.
Zacks.com
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
CELH - Free Report) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.15% over the...
Zacks.com
FUTU or TIXT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
FUTU - Free Report) or Telus International (. TIXT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an...
Comments / 0