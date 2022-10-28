Read full article on original website
witzamfm.com
Burn Ban Lifted In Dubois County
Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Commissioners and the Dubois County Fire Chiefs have lifted the Burn Ban effective today October 31, 2022. A reminder the only thing that is legal to burn in the State of Indiana is Clean Wood Products; all other waste should be recycled. Take all precautions...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
14news.com
Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
14news.com
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members are mourning after the death of a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy. According to his wife’s Facebook, Jason Cutrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am...
Family has close encounter with RSV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A tristate family is urging parents to keep their sick kids at home after having a close encounter with RSV. Kelsey Schapker thought her 3-year-old daughter, Kendi, was developing a cold. “She had a fever, stomach ache, a runny nose, and congestion,” she says. When her Kendi’s fever spiked to 105, Schapker […]
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
wamwamfm.com
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
Fun-Loving Halloween Skeleton Living Her Best Life with a Southern Indiana Family
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro – 14 Henderson County – 8
Fire agencies battle two-story Boonville blaze
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several fire agencies were called to a Boonville home early Sunday morning for a massive house fire. The Boonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the home along SR 61N around 6:35 a.m. According to fire officials, crews arrived five minutes later to discover the two-story home had heavy […]
wevv.com
Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources
Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
wevv.com
Indiana State Police: Loogootee Hardware Store collapses
A hardware store in Central Indiana collapsed over the weekend. Indiana State Police say this was at the Greenwell Hardware Store in Loogootee. We're told there were no injuries reported.
wevv.com
French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting
The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
