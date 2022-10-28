ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

witzamfm.com

Burn Ban Lifted In Dubois County

Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Commissioners and the Dubois County Fire Chiefs have lifted the Burn Ban effective today October 31, 2022. A reminder the only thing that is legal to burn in the State of Indiana is Clean Wood Products; all other waste should be recycled. Take all precautions...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family has close encounter with RSV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A tristate family is urging parents to keep their sick kids at home after having a close encounter with RSV. Kelsey Schapker thought her 3-year-old daughter, Kendi, was developing a cold. “She had a fever, stomach ache, a runny nose, and congestion,” she says. When her Kendi’s fever spiked to 105, Schapker […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon

Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire agencies battle two-story Boonville blaze

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several fire agencies were called to a Boonville home early Sunday morning for a massive house fire. The Boonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the home along SR 61N around 6:35 a.m. According to fire officials, crews arrived five minutes later to discover the two-story home had heavy […]
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources

Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting

The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN

