Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO