The Brick Bar is for sale. Mulligan's aka Brick Bar is one of the most legendary bars of all time in Western New York, this longtime bar and restaurant has a deep history. Whoever buys it, we pray they keep it the same (do whatever you have to do on the inside, don't knock it down).
Given the recent success of the Bills, pizzerias have noted that Sunday game days have matched or superseded the usual busiest days of the year for pizza orders. However, Halloween is a holiday that still ranks high in traffic for our local pizza….
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
The iconic dance was performed throughout the night at the community playground. There were also food trucks, live music and even limbo contests at the event.
Jessica Stevenson and her husband Tyler own and operate Hello, Sweets in Tonawanda, New York. They debut new confections and candies on TikTok. She says in-store customers are typically in search of nostalgic candies and a walk down memory lane, picking up sweets they remember from their childhood. Online orders tend to be for newer, more novelty sweets. “The kids right now love everything sour, it can’t get sour enough for them,” she says. Sour ooze tubes and sprays like breath fresheners are the latest craze. Asked when people turn to chocolate, Stevenson expresses, “I think chocolate people are born.”
What makes these horrific crimes worse than Halloween horror movies is that they actually happened in real life. I don't watch scary movies, but I stay glued to channels like Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, First 48, Forensic Files, etc. I always take note of whenever Western New York crimes are featured. These 6 grisly homicides that happened here in WNY have been featured in true crime shows.
Overnight winter parking restrictions have been delayed in some Western New York areas due to favorable weather forecasts.
Two middle-schoolers in Buffalo, New York have gone viral for a touching act of kindness. Romello “Mello” Early and Melvin Anderson are both in the seventh grade at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School. In recent weeks, Mello had noticed that Melvin had been on the receiving end of some hurtful comments from fellow classmates directed at the sneakers he was wearing.
Early voting has begun in many parts of the country. This story is a reminder to people to educate themselves on their local candidates. I'm not sure if this is really good news for the Bills, or really bad news for this city in Maine. As many people head to...
While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
We are well into PSL (pumpkin spice latte) season by the time this issue of Spree hits stands. Much maligned for its OTT sweetness and pie spice flavor profile, the PSL didn’t start out as a basic bitch; it evolved into one when it went mainstream, becoming just one more syrupy chemical bomb. We highly recommend a made-from-scratch PSL, which you can find at either Public Espresso location (publicespresso.com) or at Steamworks in Lockport (steamworkscoffee.net).
The Buffalo Chamber Music Society’s November 6 Gift to the Community concert features young rising tenor Daniel McGrew. The Society’s Tuesday evening series continues November 15 with the Buffalo debut of the Castalian String Quartet. Formed in 2011, the group was the inaugural String Quartet in Residence at the University of Oxford, and has since played Carnegie Hall, the Library of Congress, and at several prestigious European venues.Its program includes Mozart’s Quartet in D Minor, K.421, Fanny Mendelssohn’s Quartet in E -flat Major, and Schubert's String Quartet No. 15 in G major, D. 887. bflochambermusic.org.
During the course of the week, the Sunday Night Football crew made the stadium haul from Hard Rock to Highmark. Little did they know, they had a passenger.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you drive a Kia and are worried about your vehicle getting stolen because of a new social media trend, the automaker is working on a solution. Kia America told News 4 that they plan on working with local law enforcement agencies to get free steering wheel locks in the hands […]
Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15. The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the […]
Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday night in Buffalo, according to police. Police responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Weston Avenue. The teens, one male and one female, were struck while outside. They were both transported to ECMC. The investigation […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
