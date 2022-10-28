ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

fallriverreporter.com

One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95

A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
RICHMOND, RI
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Tow truck driver struck on I-291 in Manchester

Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington. Updated: 18 hours ago. A shooting and deadly crash that closed a portion of a busy street in Southington...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Car crash shuts down Route 8 South in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-vehicle crash forced Route 8 South to close down between exits 42 and 43 on Sunday morning, according to CT Travel Smart. LifeStar has been called in to respond to the crash and serious injuries are reported, according to Connecticut State Police. Two people were transported by LifeStar to local […]
HARWINTON, CT
WTNH

Two transported to hospital following crash in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police report says two men were Lifestared to the hospital Sunday morning after a vehicle overturned on Route 8 in Harwinton. The accident occurred around 10:46 a.m., south of the exit 42 on-ramp in the southbound lane. Officials have not determined the reason for how the crash started, but […]
HARWINTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured After Serious Crash on Route 8 South in Harwinton

LifeStar transported two people to hospitals after a serious crash on Route 8 south in Harwinton on Sunday. State police said troopers were notified of a rollover crash on Route 8 southbound near exit 42 around 10:46 a.m. According to state police, serious injuries were reported and LifeStar transported two...
HARWINTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester

A Vernon woman was issued a citation after State Police say she hit a tow truck driver with her car Friday morning. This all unfolded around 9:45 on I-291 westbound in Manchester. The tow truck driver, a Manchester man, was walking in the right lane with his reflective gear on...
MANCHESTER, CT
News 12

Police chase ends with 3 arrests in Milford

A car chase ended near Peck Lane after a police used tire deflators to stop the car, but that didn't necessarily stop the suspects. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the suspect vehicle they were after was involved in two armed carjackings. The chase started on I-95 South...
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III

For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
CLINTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Harry & the Lady in White

Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
STRATFORD, CT

