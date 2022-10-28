More Than 40% of U.S. Households Will Owe No Federal Income Tax, Down From Last Year, According to a New Analysis

Read full article on original website
U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting
Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting beginning Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by 5 basis points to 4.058%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by 7 basis points to 4.493%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Biden Threatens Higher Taxes on Oil Companies If They Do Not Work to Lower Gas Prices
President Joe Biden threatened to pursue higher taxes on oil companies if they do not try to lower gas prices. Any new proposed taxes on the businesses could run into opposition in Congress. Biden has highlighted efforts to reduce costs for consumers as voters worry about inflation ahead of the...
Education Department Overhauls Federal Student Loan System, Aiming to Make It ‘Simpler, Fairer and More Accountable'
The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday sweeping new changes to the federal student loan system, including additional consumer protections for borrowers and limits on the interest that accrue on the debt. "Today is a monumental step forward in the Biden-Harris team's efforts to fix a broken student loan...
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation
Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Investments in Their 401(K)S—Here's Why It's a Risky Move
If you're dreaming of combining your cryptocurrency investments with your retirement savings, you're not alone. Nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennial employees wish they could invest in cryptocurrency via their 401(k) retirement plan, according to Charles Schwab's "2022 401(k) Plan Participant Study," which surveyed 1,000 401(k) plan participants between the ages of 21 and 70 who work for companies with at least 25 employees and currently contribute to their company's 401(k) plan.
