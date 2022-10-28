SOLD Electric 5-6 Barrel Kettle, Mash Tun and CLT ( $8,000 ) We have a 5-6bbl Electric Kettle (floods out at appox. 200 gal.) that is quickly heated to a boil by ten 5500W stainles elements. Also includes on/off controls for each element and sub panel with GFI breakers. This set up makes it very quick and easy to be up and running off of single phase power. We also have a mash tun that is the same size as the kettle with a manifold in the bottom. Last is a 300 gallon double walled cold liquor tank. We used this set up for several years to successfully brew 500 bbls / year of award winning beer. We have now upgraded to a 10 bbl system.

2 DAYS AGO