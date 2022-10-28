ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
probrewer.com

ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System – Like New

ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System - Like New ( $18,000 ) Used ProCarb Mini for sale. Barely used, it was just sent back to ProMach for a total refurbishment and tune-up, as good as new! Pallet mounted. It will ship directly from their warehouse. The ProCarb MINI In-Line Carbonation system is a 2-stream (beverage and CO2) in-line carbonation system designed to deliver precise carbonation of beverages at product flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute. Sells new for $22,900. Asking $18,000 OBO plus shipping from ProMach. This is the basic model without available upgrades.
Sara B

Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Maya Devi

The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist

Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Flying Magazine

World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight

The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
daystech.org

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why

Samsung’s first foldable telephone is shedding Android help this 12 months. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold round three years again, which suggests the system has come to the tip of the cycle. So, in easy phrases, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 and even some other model from right here on.
probrewer.com

Heat Shrink Case Wrapper

Fully rebuilt heat shrink heat wrapper. The machine was used to pack 500ML plastic bottles into 24 case packs. This is a very reliable machine and is low hours, as a larger unit was purchased to replace it while being rebuilt. The unit comes with a 20ft additional case roller...
probrewer.com

7bbl Compact Brewhouse System (2019) Lightly Used!

For sale is a lightly used Prospero Compact Brewhouse BH2 system manufactured in 2019. The unit is in great shape. We will also include the custom-made grist case and grain mill if interested. Buyer will pay for crating/palletizing/shipping/rigging. Please email for further details, pricing, photos, and questions. Cheers!. Manufacturer :...
Jalopnik

Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software

Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy