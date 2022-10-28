ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Toddler Murdered In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA

Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
D.C. Revamps Vision Zero Effort

The D.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is renewing its Vision Zero program with a reimagined plan for eliminating all traffic deaths in the city and a new website. The update includes information on the status of the plan since its initial implementation in 2015 and data on factors...
1 dead, 1 injured in two separate Southeast DC shootings

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after two separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. D.C. police arrived on E Street for a shooting just before 1 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to the hospital. They say he was unconscious but still breathing.
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
Police: Customer leaves behind clothing, electronics … twice

An employee at Foster’s Grille, 138-A Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Oct. 18 at 10:29 a.m. that a customer had left some clothing items, a laptop, iPhone and an iPad at the restaurant. A responding officer collected the items, located their owner and returned the property to...
Police: Teen shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a teen boy in D.C. Officers received a call at 6:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of Jasper Road. Officials said the teen was sent to a local hospital. The extent...
New Market, Md., Speed Cameras Issue 1,005 Citations in 5 Days

(TNS) — Within the first five days of enforcement, speed cameras recorded more than 1,000 speeding violations on Main Street in New Market. Speed cameras were installed in New Market in August 2022 after the town council in March 2021 approved an ordinance to allow for the cameras, sparked by concerns of speeding raised by the council and mayor.
The many lives of DC’s “Apex” building

Sitting on the corner of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, this imposing brownstone structure is instantly recognizable. Its two spire-topped towers are iconic. Its historic name—the Central National Bank Building—is not widely known, but this eye-catching landmark bears a popular nickname: the “Apex Building.” So it may seem that this fixture of the Pennsylvania Avenue streetscape needs no introduction.
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
