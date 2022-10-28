Read full article on original website
Related
Toddler Murdered In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
Maryland business leaders optimistic about FBI headquarters new home
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Business leaders in Prince George’s County are sharing their thoughts on the impact the new FBI headquarters would have on local businesses if the city of Landover or Greenbelt is selected to be its new home. Although there have been changes in the selection process, many are […]
Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA
Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
D.C. Revamps Vision Zero Effort
The D.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is renewing its Vision Zero program with a reimagined plan for eliminating all traffic deaths in the city and a new website. The update includes information on the status of the plan since its initial implementation in 2015 and data on factors...
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in two separate Southeast DC shootings
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after two separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. D.C. police arrived on E Street for a shooting just before 1 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to the hospital. They say he was unconscious but still breathing.
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff
Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
fox5dc.com
DCPS to sever ties with chartered school bus company after driver's DWI charge
WASHINGTON - D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee confirmed DCPS is now working to sever ties with Rome Charters LLC, the company that employed a driver who police say crashed a school bus with 44 students onboard while driving drunk. Parents tell FOX 5 that the kindergarten-aged students involved...
bethesdamagazine.com
Washington, D.C., man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2013 Rockville murder
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge after he was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2013 incident at a Rockville home. Bryan Bird, 31, was ordered by Judge John Maloney to serve 40 years in prison and...
sungazette.news
Police: Customer leaves behind clothing, electronics … twice
An employee at Foster’s Grille, 138-A Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Oct. 18 at 10:29 a.m. that a customer had left some clothing items, a laptop, iPhone and an iPad at the restaurant. A responding officer collected the items, located their owner and returned the property to...
Fairfax Prosecutors Pledged To End Cash Bail And Limit Pretrial Detention. What’s Actually Happening?
When Steve Descano assumed the office of Fairfax County’s commonwealth attorney two years ago, one of the first things the self-described progressive prosecutor sought to do in Virginia’s most populous county was to end cash bail. Instead of setting an amount that an individual would have to pay...
Police: Teen shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a teen boy in D.C. Officers received a call at 6:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of Jasper Road. Officials said the teen was sent to a local hospital. The extent...
Government Technology
New Market, Md., Speed Cameras Issue 1,005 Citations in 5 Days
(TNS) — Within the first five days of enforcement, speed cameras recorded more than 1,000 speeding violations on Main Street in New Market. Speed cameras were installed in New Market in August 2022 after the town council in March 2021 approved an ordinance to allow for the cameras, sparked by concerns of speeding raised by the council and mayor.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
ggwash.org
The many lives of DC’s “Apex” building
Sitting on the corner of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, this imposing brownstone structure is instantly recognizable. Its two spire-topped towers are iconic. Its historic name—the Central National Bank Building—is not widely known, but this eye-catching landmark bears a popular nickname: the “Apex Building.” So it may seem that this fixture of the Pennsylvania Avenue streetscape needs no introduction.
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
Comments / 0