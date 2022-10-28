Read full article on original website
AI and AR Beauty Company Perfect Corp Trades on NYSE
Perfect Corp. (“Perfect”), the beauty industry AI and AR provider, is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols PERF. Provident Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PAQC; "Provident"), a special purpose acquisition company, is trading under the symbol PERF WS. "We are thrilled to continue Perfect’s evolution,...
Eversource CEO asks Biden to take emergency action on New England natural gas supply
“I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region.”. The head of Eversource is sounding the alarm to President Biden, urgently requesting that he use emergency powers to ensure New England residents will have enough fuel to stay warm and avoid blackouts this winter.
Ouidad Opens Flatiron Flagship Salon in New York City
Ouidad, a hair care brand specialized in textured tresses, is bringing its customized approach of curl care to a new flagship location now open in the Flatiron district in New York City. The new curl destination features 4,000 square feet of modern design to accommodate its growing clientele and educational...
Beauty Tech Leader Vanity Planet Has New Ownership
Vanity Planet, a leader in beauty tech, has been acquired by a new ownership group, ONWRD. The new ownership appoints Toni Battaglia as co-founder and managing director of brand. Battaglia's extensive experience in product development has elevated the devices offered by Vanity Planet, creating hero products that become instant sell-outs....
Expensive Brunette, Hypochlorous Acid Spray and Cheek Stain Are Top of Mind for Beauty Consumers: Spate
Sultry red may have been a trendy hair color for 2022, but consumers are seeking expensive brunette this winter. Consumers are also looking to spray away their skin concerns, from acne to a cleanser for the delicate skin on their eyelids. On the color cosmetics front, they appear to be ditching traditional powder blush and opting for a cheek stain to obtain a rosy glow.
