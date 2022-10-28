Donald Trump Jr.—the self-proclaimed “Meme Wars General” and son of former President Donald Trump—had to retreat after posting memes mocking Nancy Pelosi’s husband being assaulted by a hammer-wielding attacker. Despite doubling down earlier Monday morning, by the end of the day, Trump Jr. had deleted the two memes from his Instagram account, which had earned him considerable backlash. The first meme posted Sunday night featured a single pair of Hanes underwear and a hammer, making light of the attack that left Paul Pelosi hospitalized. And then, early on Monday morning, Trump Jr. shared a South Park-inspired meme echoing the right-wing conspiracy theory that the alleged Paul Pelosi attacker—David DePape—was a lover. A Trump Jr. spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.

20 MINUTES AGO