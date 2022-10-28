Read full article on original website
Fox News Stokes Refugee Racism
As Afghan civilians try to flee their country, fearing Taliban reprisal for helping Western governments, Fox News is cranking up the anti-immigration ranting.
Donald Trump Jr. Deletes Memes Mocking Pelosi After Blowback
Donald Trump Jr.—the self-proclaimed “Meme Wars General” and son of former President Donald Trump—had to retreat after posting memes mocking Nancy Pelosi’s husband being assaulted by a hammer-wielding attacker. Despite doubling down earlier Monday morning, by the end of the day, Trump Jr. had deleted the two memes from his Instagram account, which had earned him considerable backlash. The first meme posted Sunday night featured a single pair of Hanes underwear and a hammer, making light of the attack that left Paul Pelosi hospitalized. And then, early on Monday morning, Trump Jr. shared a South Park-inspired meme echoing the right-wing conspiracy theory that the alleged Paul Pelosi attacker—David DePape—was a lover. A Trump Jr. spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.
For the love of evidence: Time to record space
An “imagined reality” is an addictive mental drug that humans are infatuated with. It cures the frustration brought about by the constraints of the actual reality — but it could also take away life if used excessively. It brings communities with a shared spiritual belief together, but it can also spread hatred.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Misinformation fuels false narratives about attack on Paul Pelosi
An Oct. 28 attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, triggered a firestorm of misinformation that spread rapidly through right-wing communication networks — and on social media, where the false claims were amplified by public figures with millions of followers. For example, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza...
