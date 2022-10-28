Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
waylandstudentpress.com
News Brief: WHS administration upholds decision to not hold 2022 Powderpuff
Following discussions between Wayland High School Student Council and Weston High School administration, Wayland High School administration has upheld the decision to not hold a 2022 school-sanctioned Powderpuff game, citing liability concerns. The game is a longstanding tradition usually held the day before Thanksgiving break. Female students from Wayland High...
hockomocksports.com
Milford Rushes Past Franklin and Into First Place Tie
FRANKLIN, Mass. – When Milford was putting together its game plan for Friday night’s visit to Pisini Stadium, the Hawks thought there were opportunities to attack Franklin’s defense with the passing game, trying to utilize their weapons on the edges. After 24 minutes, the game plan was boiled down to line up behind the big offensive line and let the running game do the work.
homenewshere.com
Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away
PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime
Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
TopGolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week
BOSTON — The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week for the second consecutive year. The immersive golf experience will hold a five-day event at Boston’s beloved ballpark from Nov. 5 through Nov. 9. Players will have the opportunity to hit golf balls at...
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
bcinterruption.com
UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles
On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
country1025.com
The Saddest Halloween Song Ever By Ayla Brown
Halloween Disappointment When I moved to Massachusetts. I’ve always taken Halloween wicked seriously. I COMMIT to the costume! I love buying the candy! I get excited to decorate the house and make a crockpot of chili and invite family over. It’s always been a favorite holiday for me. When I lived in Tennessee our neighborhood was huge and filled with really nice homes (and really great candy). Kids came form all over the county to trick-o-treat in our hood. Even across the street from me my neighbor made a Halloween MAZE in her yard with smoke machines, and witches that popped out of coffins, and big candy bars for the kids.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
Best Areas Of Boston To Buy A Home
The Boston area is a great place to live, whether you're a young professional or have kids. Check out our guide to the best areas in Boston to buy a home.
WCVB
In Boston, Jennifer Hudson chats with Shayna Seymour about her next chapter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new face is coming to daytime TV. EGOT winner – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient – Jennifer Hudson is addingTV show host to her already-impressive résumé. Shayna and J-Hud chatted at the Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy Hotel,...
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
NECN
Boston Tex-Mex Restaurant Popular With College Students Set to Reopen
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a Tex-Mex restaurant that is particularly popular with college students is being reborn. According its Instagram page, Sunset Cantina on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University is planning to reopen, with one post saying "A renovated, vibrant and exciting cantina is coming! Are you ready #Boston?" A listing within the Boston Restaurant Group website indicates that the space is under agreement and it has a new lease with BU which hints that there may be an ownership change, though no other details have been given.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
