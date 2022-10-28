ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

waylandstudentpress.com

News Brief: WHS administration upholds decision to not hold 2022 Powderpuff

Following discussions between Wayland High School Student Council and Weston High School administration, Wayland High School administration has upheld the decision to not hold a 2022 school-sanctioned Powderpuff game, citing liability concerns. The game is a longstanding tradition usually held the day before Thanksgiving break. Female students from Wayland High...
WAYLAND, MA
hockomocksports.com

Milford Rushes Past Franklin and Into First Place Tie

FRANKLIN, Mass. – When Milford was putting together its game plan for Friday night’s visit to Pisini Stadium, the Hawks thought there were opportunities to attack Franklin’s defense with the passing game, trying to utilize their weapons on the edges. After 24 minutes, the game plan was boiled down to line up behind the big offensive line and let the running game do the work.
MILFORD, MA
homenewshere.com

Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away

PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
WILMINGTON, MA
fordhamsports.com

Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime

Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
WORCESTER, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
bcinterruption.com

UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
country1025.com

The Saddest Halloween Song Ever By Ayla Brown

Halloween Disappointment When I moved to Massachusetts. I’ve always taken Halloween wicked seriously. I COMMIT to the costume! I love buying the candy! I get excited to decorate the house and make a crockpot of chili and invite family over. It’s always been a favorite holiday for me. When I lived in Tennessee our neighborhood was huge and filled with really nice homes (and really great candy). Kids came form all over the county to trick-o-treat in our hood. Even across the street from me my neighbor made a Halloween MAZE in her yard with smoke machines, and witches that popped out of coffins, and big candy bars for the kids.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Boston Tex-Mex Restaurant Popular With College Students Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a Tex-Mex restaurant that is particularly popular with college students is being reborn. According its Instagram page, Sunset Cantina on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University is planning to reopen, with one post saying "A renovated, vibrant and exciting cantina is coming! Are you ready #Boston?" A listing within the Boston Restaurant Group website indicates that the space is under agreement and it has a new lease with BU which hints that there may be an ownership change, though no other details have been given.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA

