On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate
Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
Two independents run for seats on Jersey City school board
While the main contest in the Jersey City school board election this year is the battle between the “Education Matters” and “Change for Children” slates, there are two separate independents seeking one of the three seats on the board. Each of them come from different professions...
Police officer awarded $259K after suing N.J. city that wouldn’t promote him
A jury in Passaic County has awarded a former police officer in Clifton more than $259,000, finding that city officials retaliated against him because he’d filed an earlier lawsuit against them. Salvatore Saggio, now 65 and retired, had claimed in court papers that his age and the fact that...
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
fox5ny.com
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
trentondaily.com
Warren Street Multiservices Announces 2022 Coat Drive
With the falling leaves and dropping temperatures, there’s no doubt that winter’s on its way. If you want to help keep your community warm during the colder months, one way you can pitch in is by participating in the upcoming coat drive at Warren Street Multiservices. The drive...
harlemworldmagazine.com
Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”
Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Campylobacter hits Brooklyn
According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
themontclairgirl.com
A Guide to Luxury Apartment Rentals in Essex County: Part II
Essex County is one of the premier suburbs of New York City with numerous transportation options allowing anyone to reach the city with ease. Anywhere in the county is just under 30 miles from Manhattan and accessible by train, bus, or car. Luxury apartment rentals are one of the numerous housing options to choose from if you want to make North Jersey your home. For those with a preference for a busy downtown or for those who opt for a secluded suburban sector, Essex County has it. We have done the research and compiled over 70 luxury apartment rentals in the Essex County area. Our list was so extensive that we’ve decided to break it down into three parts. This list will cover luxury rentals in Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Montclair, and Newark. Read on for a guide to luxury apartment building rentals in these Essex County towns — and stay tuned for Part III.
Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC”
This story about being a homeless immigrant in NYC is told in Julio’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Every immigrant who does not have their papers is afraid of going near 26 Federal Plaza. They warn you to cross the street whenever you are by or to take another route. […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC” appeared first on Documented.
Rev. Calvin Butts, towering NY religious and political figure, dies at 73
Rev. Calvin Butts was a towering political and religious figure in New York Butts was the pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, one of the city's largest congregations. [ more › ]
Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star
A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
