ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Here's what your hands say about when you're going to die

In these uncertain times, you might want to sneak a peek into the future for hope. That’s where palm reading or chiromancy could be useful. A dictionary definition states it's the art of predicting someone's future by interpreting the lines on the palms of their hands. So widespread is it that even now, computer programs are being designed to automatically do this. Apart from predicting the future, there is a popular theory that the length of the so-called life-line in your palm, could determine how long you might live.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Side Effects of Too Much Magnesium?

If you've ever experienced long-term stress, insomnia, or muscle pain, well-meaning friends might have recommended taking a magnesium supplement. Usually, magnesium supplements are OK to take for minor concerns, but you should use caution in certain situations. Taking too much magnesium can cause serious health problems. Learn more about this supplement and decide whether or not you could benefit from taking extra magnesium.
CNET

Stop Rinsing Your Teeth With Water After Brushing. We'll Explain

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you've always rinsed your teeth with water after brushing, it's time to start skipping that step for good. I used to rinse thoroughly after brushing my teeth to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. That is until I found out from a dentist's TikTok video that it isn't the most effective method.
MedicineNet.com

What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
WSB Radio

Q: My wife says we should rake the leaves. I say it’s better for the lawn if we leave them.

Both of you are right, in a sense! I’m with your wife in that I recommend good old fashion raking to blowing, if possible. Turf grass Specialist Clint Waltz with UGA says you DO need to get leaves off the grass, but don’t throw them away or bag them. If there are many on the lawn, mulch over them with a mower. Leaves are natural mulch and when broken down and serve as nutrients back to the soil. Pile them around trees and in garden beds. Seth Hawkins from the Georgia Forestry Commission says it best: “Everything in that leaf is what the tree is giving up and losing and what it needs back in its system. Keep them in place as natural fertilizer/mulch!”
The Independent

What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive

As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy