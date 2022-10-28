ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
geeksaroundglobe.com

Is a 700 Credit Score Good? A Closer Look

A 700 credit score is generally considered to be good. It’s not the perfect score, but it’s definitely in the “good” range. This blog post will look closely at what a 700 credit score means for you and your finances. We’ll also discuss some factors that...
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
TAMPA, FL
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
The Penny Hoarder

The 7 Best Credit Cards for Fair or Average Credit of October 2022

Whether you’re trying to build credit or earn rewards, getting a credit card if you have fair credit may prove to be a bit difficult. All hope’s not lost though. Your chances of being approved are pretty good, though you may not get as many options as you want if you’re looking for better benefits and lower rates.
Kiplinger

The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards

If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
The Penny Hoarder

How to Earn Passive Income in Real Estate Investments — For Just $500

Up until recently, investing in large residential and commercial real estate was off-limits to you, me and the 99%. Now, more and more companies are offering low-cost ways to access all those exclusive investment opportunities that used to be for just the rich. The majority of options allow you to collect quarterly dividends and interest, all without the hassle of actually becoming a landlord.
Santa Clarita Radio

Debt Consolidation Loans: How To Get A Personal Loan With Bad Credit?

Life is full of financial emergencies, and we often do not have the means to sort them out. Fortunately, loans create an avenue for getting the needed funds. However, if you take too many loans, you may be overwhelmed with how much you have to repay. Taking more loans may not help, but converting new loans to debt consolidation loans may fix the problem.
money.com

10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
CNET

How to Calculate Home Equity

If you own a home, you can borrow against its value. That's one way to drum up cash, without actually selling your house, in order to consolidate debt, finance a renovation or pay for an expensive purchase. Before you can tap into your home equity, however, you need to figure out how much you have.

Comments / 0

Community Policy