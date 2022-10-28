Spending fall in Chicago and looking for a fun way to celebrate the season? Try Apple picking! There’s no better activity than observing Illinois’ changing leaves up close and picking apples while you are at it. Fall is one of my favorite seasons and if you’re planning a trip to Chicago, apple picking and all of the other activities that come along with should be added to your day trip. Here are a few locations that offer a variety of experiences near Chicago so you can find the perfect apple-picking spot near you:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO