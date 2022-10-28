Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
rejournals.com
Belden-Stratford being restored to its original 1920s glory, reimagined as a luxury apartment community
What’s old is gloriously new again at 2300 N. Lincoln Park West—Chicago’s Belden-Stratford. The 100-year-old landmark building is being meticulously restored and reimagined as a distinctive 209-unit, luxury apartment community that strives to capture the original elegance of the 1920s with modern-day amenities. The newly-renovated 16-story building...
advantagenews.com
Illinois has a brain drain problem
A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
kanecountyconnects.com
Monarch Waystation Dedicated in St. Charles
The St. Charles Breakfast Rotary at St. Charles Park District cut the ribbon on October 25 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles, dedicating the Monarch Waystation both organizations worked on. The project began in April 2022. The site provides milkweeds, nectar sources and shelter needed to sustain monarch...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.599M Mid-century Modern Jewel in Hinsdale, IL Features Thoughtful Attention to Detail and Architectural Reverence that Remain Timeless
The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home that has been restored to perfection now available for sale. This home located at 701 Taft Rd, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Dawn Mckenna (630 686-4886) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
airwaysmag.com
10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
wjol.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Shorewood for Flock Safety Cameras to Protect Community
Ret. Troy FPD Chief Robert Schwartz, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, Shorewood PD Chief Phillip Arnold (Will County SAO) State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Shorewood Police Chief Phillip Arnold at the October 25 Village Board Meeting which pays for the two-year fee for an additional Flock Safety camera. The contribution is part of Glasgow’s countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy Flock cameras. Retired Troy Fire Protection District Chief Robert Schwartz matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. These new cameras are in addition to a previous Flock camera for which Glasgow donated a two-year fee to Shorewood to enhance safety in the community.
Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside
When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
kanecountyconnects.com
AID Launches Mobile Crisis Response Program in Southern Kane and Kendall Counties
Association for Individual Development (AID) launched a new “Mobile Crisis Response Team" (MCR-T) 24/7 service to provide in-person crisis intervention to Kendall County and Southern Kane County residents. AID MCR-T works with the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, AID Crisis Line of the Fox Valley (630-966-9393), local law enforcement, members of the community and other community organizations to receive referrals for in-person response.
jazminmarie.co
Places to Go Apple Picking Near Chicago – Fall Apple Picking in Illinois
Spending fall in Chicago and looking for a fun way to celebrate the season? Try Apple picking! There’s no better activity than observing Illinois’ changing leaves up close and picking apples while you are at it. Fall is one of my favorite seasons and if you’re planning a trip to Chicago, apple picking and all of the other activities that come along with should be added to your day trip. Here are a few locations that offer a variety of experiences near Chicago so you can find the perfect apple-picking spot near you:
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
See Inside This Massive 13,000-Square-Foot Saint Charles Estate on 45-Acre Property
A grand estate on the market in Saint Charles is bountiful in sleek, contemporary designs, but it's expansive greenery may be the real talker. Located at 37W756 Woodgate Rd., the space is set on secluded grounds lushly lined with trees and natural landscaping, with the listing dubbing it a "wooded wonderland."
43-acre gas station and truck stop coming to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere. The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit. The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will […]
You can now get (almost) anywhere on earth from O’Hare
CHICAGO — With the resumption of direct service from Chicago to Auckland, New Zealand this weekend O’Hare airport secures a spot as one of five cities on earth with direct service to all inhabited continents, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. You can now fly directly from Chicago to cities in North America, South America, […]
northernpublicradio.org
In Illinois' redrawn 68th district, candidates try to engage changing constituency
The newly redrawn state representative 68th District covers the eastern portion of Rockford and all of Belvidere, areas with significant Latino population. The Republican candidate, a newcomer to politics, believes he understands the issues concerning voters. Jonathan Ojeda said, when knocking on doors, folks tell him of their concern for...
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
Evanston police hope spray paint will work as catalytic converter theft deterrent
Most vehicle models newer than 2019 are designed to prevent catalytic converter theft, police said. Hondas and Toyotas account for about 80% of targeted cars.
WGNtv.com
Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?
Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
Comments / 0