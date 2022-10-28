Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Possible Reason Why Two WWE Stars Are Missing
That would explain some things. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler get injured and be forced to miss a bunch of time from the ring. Unfortunately the question in such a situation is how long someone is going to be out of action, and sometimes there is no answer in sight. This time though, there is a possibility that one injury is keeping two people out of action.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Going International For Inter-Promotional “Miracle” Match
An international guest star. WWE is the most well known wrestling company in the world and their stars are some of the biggest names in the history of wrestling. However, there are several other promotions out there with quite the history of their own with quite the series of legendary stars. Now a WWE star is going to get to go do something special with a legend from outside the company.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT LVL Up Results – October 28, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. And here we go again, with more of the same batch of people having matches against each other over and over. There are very few people who can rise up the ranks (or Level/LVL Up if you will), save for maybe Miles Borne in the last few weeks. Maybe that ride continues this week so let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: NXT Stars Get Creative In Halloween Costume Battle Royal
Tis the season. Wrestling is about having fun and entertaining the fans in one way or another. There are multiple ways to do just that and some of them are a lot goofier than others. At times, the best thing that can be done is just do something entertaining without trying to be overly serious. That took place again this weekend as an annual tradition was brought back.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: How Sami Zayn’s Story Has Slowed Kevin Owens’ Push
One in front of another. We are currently in the middle of Roman Reigns’ WWE as there is no one close to his status or level of importance in the company. It has become a question of who can possibly take the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from him, or even give him a run for his money. Now another name is getting closer, but it turns out that his rise has slowed down someone else.
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE’s Top Ten Scariest Moments
It’s a seasonal thing. We are in the Halloween season and that means you will be seeing a lot of spooky forms of entertainment. This is certainly the case with wrestling, which has a history of going a little far with its scarier stuff. WWE is no exception, as it has had several more out there characters over the years. Now the company is looking back at some of their better moments.
wrestlingrumors.net
Becky Lynch Explains What Hurt Her Friendship With Charlotte
As good a reason as any. Wrestling is a sport all about conflict, which is made all the trickier when a majority of fans know that what they are watching is scripted. At times though, there are some feuds that look more realistic than others because there is an element of reality in them. Two major WWE stars have some real life issues and now one of them is explaining a bit more.
wrestlingrumors.net
Arn Anderson On Time As A WWE Producer: “I Hated That Job”
It’s a rough job. There are all kinds of people who have to come together to make a WWE show work and a lot of them don’t even get in the ring. Some of the people are there as a representative of the company as a way to make sure things go well. Now one of them is talking about his former position and how it did not exactly go as well as he had been hoping.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Reportedly Signs Two More Big Names
The strength grows. There are a lot of things that need to be done to make a wrestling company stronger and a lot of those changes involve the roster. Sometimes you need to boost things up a bit with some fresh talent, some of which are names that you have seen before. Now AEW seems to have bolstered its roster again by adding in some fresh names to its ranks.
wrestlingrumors.net
Identity Of SmackDown’s Uncle Howdy Possibly Revealed With Old Photo
That’s a big hint. There are several ways to debut a new star and some of them can be quite unique. It can be interesting to see a tease of a new star coming to a promotion, but there are also times where someone appears without letting us know who it is. That took place earlier this week, but now we might have a hint about who we are seeing, even if they haven’t given us anything concrete.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Making Special AEW Appearance Next Week
He’s a draw. There are different ways to draw an audience to a wrestling show and some of them are more unique than others. While one of the most common is to have a big match on the card, there is also the option of bringing in a special attraction that will almost guarantee more people will watch. That is what AEW is attempting next week with a legend from a different sport.
Comments / 0