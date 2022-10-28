Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Possible Reason Why Two WWE Stars Are Missing
That would explain some things. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler get injured and be forced to miss a bunch of time from the ring. Unfortunately the question in such a situation is how long someone is going to be out of action, and sometimes there is no answer in sight. This time though, there is a possibility that one injury is keeping two people out of action.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Going International For Inter-Promotional “Miracle” Match
An international guest star. WWE is the most well known wrestling company in the world and their stars are some of the biggest names in the history of wrestling. However, there are several other promotions out there with quite the history of their own with quite the series of legendary stars. Now a WWE star is going to get to go do something special with a legend from outside the company.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Making Special AEW Appearance Next Week
He’s a draw. There are different ways to draw an audience to a wrestling show and some of them are more unique than others. While one of the most common is to have a big match on the card, there is also the option of bringing in a special attraction that will almost guarantee more people will watch. That is what AEW is attempting next week with a legend from a different sport.
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE’s Top Ten Scariest Moments
It’s a seasonal thing. We are in the Halloween season and that means you will be seeing a lot of spooky forms of entertainment. This is certainly the case with wrestling, which has a history of going a little far with its scarier stuff. WWE is no exception, as it has had several more out there characters over the years. Now the company is looking back at some of their better moments.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Natalya Seems To No Sell Liv Morgan’s Offense Again At WWE Live Event
That’s not a great look. Wrestling is a fairly simple concept, as wrestlers are tasked with making the fans believe that they are seeing a real contest between two wrestlers. That can be easier said than done at times as there are multiple ways to go about pulling it off. One of the most important aspects though is maintaining realism, with one star making that a bit more difficult this weekend.
wrestlingrumors.net
Becky Lynch Explains What Hurt Her Friendship With Charlotte
As good a reason as any. Wrestling is a sport all about conflict, which is made all the trickier when a majority of fans know that what they are watching is scripted. At times though, there are some feuds that look more realistic than others because there is an element of reality in them. Two major WWE stars have some real life issues and now one of them is explaining a bit more.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Reportedly Signs Two More Big Names
The strength grows. There are a lot of things that need to be done to make a wrestling company stronger and a lot of those changes involve the roster. Sometimes you need to boost things up a bit with some fresh talent, some of which are names that you have seen before. Now AEW seems to have bolstered its roster again by adding in some fresh names to its ranks.
wrestlingrumors.net
Identity Of SmackDown’s Uncle Howdy Possibly Revealed With Old Photo
That’s a big hint. There are several ways to debut a new star and some of them can be quite unique. It can be interesting to see a tease of a new star coming to a promotion, but there are also times where someone appears without letting us know who it is. That took place earlier this week, but now we might have a hint about who we are seeing, even if they haven’t given us anything concrete.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Considering Major Feud For Bray Wyatt
They have a plan. Back at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company after a year plus absence. Wyatt’s return has led to a question about what is next for him in WWE, as he has been presented as one of the top stars in the company. Now WWE needs to figure out what he is going to do next and they might have an idea for a major feud.
Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion
We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
wrestlingrumors.net
33 Year Old Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Return After 5 Year Absence
Welcome back! There have been a lot of stars to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and it can be quite a moment when someone leaves. There are some departures that can shake up the company, while others leave without getting to prove themselves well enough. Occasionally those stars will get to make a return and that is the case again with a long departed star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Goes Full Roman Reigns On Braun Strowman
That’s a different gimmick. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to get noticed, but most of the time they have their own unique way of doing things in the ring that will get them noticed. At the same time, there are occasions where a wrestler might try to do something that another star is already doing, often in some kind of tribute. That happened again this weekend, in a big way.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
We are less than eight days away from Crown Jewel and Roman Reigns is actually here this time. Odds are he’s going to be talking about Logan Paul, but there is always the chance that he will be giving us some hints about what he is going to be doing at Survivor Series. Other than that, I’m sure Bray Wyatt will be running around. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Adds Two Huge Title Matches To Crown Jewel
Two for the big one. We are on the way to Crown Jewel next week and that means WWE is going to be adding in as many big matches as they can to make the card feel special. That is one of the hardest things to do as it takes quite a bit of effort to make everything work. WWE is doing what they can and now they have two more matches to add to the card, both of which have potential.
wrestlingrumors.net
Mick Foley Opens Up On Health Issues From His Career
That is never something you want to hear. There are all kinds of injuries and health issues that can cause serious problems for wrestlers. Some of them take place all at once, but there are others that are built up over time and last long into a wrestler’s retirement. Certain legends have opened up about their issues and now another is telling us what happened to him at an important point in his career.
Comments / 0