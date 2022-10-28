The North Penn-Mansfield Panthers ended the Wellsboro Varsity Football team's season with a 24-21 win to regain the Morton F. Jones Trophy on Friday, October 28. North Penn scored on their opening drive just over four minutes into the game as Wellsboro fumbled the opening kickoff. Starting at the Wellsboro 45, the Panthers put together 15-play drive that culminated in a QB sneak by Karson Dominick giving them a 6-0 lead with 7:52 remaining. The Hornets answered back on their ensuing drive and would take their first lead of the game. Starting at their own 43, the Hornets relied on their ground attack, featuring runs of 10 and 15 by sophomore Ryder Bowen, and 11 and 14 by sophomore Will Gastrock. Gastrock scored from a yard out, and senior Jack Poirier made the extra point to put the Hornets in front, 7-6, with 2:51 left in the opening frame.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO