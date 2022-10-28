ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

Hornets Fall To Midd-West in D4 Quarterfinals

Midd-West scored 4 first-half goals en route to a 5-1 victory over the Wellsboro Boys Soccer team in the District IV Class AA Quarterfinals at Balls Mills on Saturday, October 29. "Once your in the post season, unless you're the state champion, your season always seems to end before you're...
WELLSBORO, PA
North Penn Outlasts Wellsboro To Regain Morton Jones Trophy

The North Penn-Mansfield Panthers ended the Wellsboro Varsity Football team's season with a 24-21 win to regain the Morton F. Jones Trophy on Friday, October 28. North Penn scored on their opening drive just over four minutes into the game as Wellsboro fumbled the opening kickoff. Starting at the Wellsboro 45, the Panthers put together 15-play drive that culminated in a QB sneak by Karson Dominick giving them a 6-0 lead with 7:52 remaining. The Hornets answered back on their ensuing drive and would take their first lead of the game. Starting at their own 43, the Hornets relied on their ground attack, featuring runs of 10 and 15 by sophomore Ryder Bowen, and 11 and 14 by sophomore Will Gastrock. Gastrock scored from a yard out, and senior Jack Poirier made the extra point to put the Hornets in front, 7-6, with 2:51 left in the opening frame.
WELLSBORO, PA
Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU

A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
WELLSBORO, PA
Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball

One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WELLSBORO, PA
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
TAMAQUA, PA
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Northern section of new central Pa. thruway is now fully open

NORTHUMBERLAND – All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are now open. Construction of about a mile of southbound lanes between in the Montandon/Northumberland area has been completed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. Construction of that stretch of southbound lanes could not...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Vehicle crash kills one in central Pa.

A single-vehicle crash in Manheim Township killed one occupant Friday night, according to WGAL. The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. near the Hunsicker Road exit of Route 222, WGAL said. That’s about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange. Police did not release any additional information about the crash.
MANHEIM, PA
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua

Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
TAMAQUA, PA
Paranormal group investigates area sightings

David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Fall Harvest Pulled Pork Pizza by Shores Sisters

TOWANDA, Pa. — A visit to the Shores Sisters is a treat for your taste buds and eyes!. This sister-owned establishment offers much to visitors. They have a farmers market with local produce, meats, cheeses and much more. At the cafe, you can have a great coffee, sandwiches, homemade soups and freshly baked sweets for dessert. Shores Sisters green houses are packed with the latest seasonal items. In their home décor section you can find gift items and a little something to treat yourself.
TOWANDA, PA
Major construction projects continue into fall

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Haddock vs. May | Candidates for 118th House District

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 118th District, which includes parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston Area...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Route 11 closed after Perry County crash

Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
PERRY COUNTY, PA

