Statesboro, GA

thegeorgeanne.com

Savannah’s Spookiest Sights

We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

45th annual East Georgia Marching Band Championships this weekend at SHS

The Statesboro High School Band will host its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition this Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at the SHS football stadium. The event will start at noon, and gates will open to the public at 11am. Tickets are $10 for school-aged and older, payable by both cash and card at the gate. There is a 5% convenience fee added for card payments at both the ticket booth and concessions stand.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Tree Foundation annual Trick or Trees event held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tricentennial Park was filled with people all on the hunt for the perfect tree or trees to take home to plant. Folks with the Savannah Tree Foundation say they hold tree giveaways at least once a year. This time it fell on Halloween weekend, so costumes...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival

PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
PORTAL, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah Fried Chicken and Champagne Event

You can usually count on November 1st as the time we start talking about the new year around here. The calendar begins to fill up and we start to put together events where we can Eat It and Like It. Obviously, the last couple of years have been….wonky? But I think it is fair to say 2023 will be our first full schedule in a while.
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24

Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
STATESBORO, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

2023-2024 FAFSA is open

If you plan on using financial aid for Fall 2023, Spring 2024, or Summer 2024, you should fill out the application using this link. The priority deadline is February 1st, 2023. The FASFA will require you to use your 2021 tax information and Georgia Southern University’s code for the FAFSA is 001572.
STATESBORO, GA
counton2.com

Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Georgia

In the land of Southern charm, sweet tea, and wrap-around porches, Georgia sets the perfect backdrop for a relaxing weekend getaway with your loved one. Bring out your Southern drawl and sit back in the warm sunshine of these Georgia destinations, whether you’re choosing a quiet retreat in a bed & breakfast or a luxurious hotel experience in the city.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Emanuel County Institute softball wins state in thrilling comeback

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emanuel County Institute is bringing the hardware home from Columbus. The Lady Bulldogs are the GHSA A Division II Champions for the first time. Getting to the final game was no easy feat. After gliding past Bowdon and Hawkinsville, Emanuel County suffered a blow against Lanier...
TWIN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: The actor who plays Michael Myers in “Halloween Ends”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the most iconic horror movie characters ever, Michael Myers. He’s the face of the movie franchise “Halloween”. The newest installment, “Halloween Ends” was just released. Much of the movie was shot in Savannah. I wanted to learn more about the film and the crew’s experience in the Hostess City. So I spoke with the man behind the mask, James Jude Courtney.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ambulance collides with tractor-trailer en route to Savannah

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning. A Golden Isles ambulance carrying a patient was enroute to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident […]
HINESVILLE, GA

