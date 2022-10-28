ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorses Oz, citing Fetterman’s ‘lack of transparency’

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board on Sunday endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race. The editorial board cast Oz as a moderate who would stand up to the far-right while raising concerns about Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s medical transparency after he experienced a stroke just before the state’s primary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

