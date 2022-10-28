Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorses Oz, citing Fetterman’s ‘lack of transparency’
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board on Sunday endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race. The editorial board cast Oz as a moderate who would stand up to the far-right while raising concerns about Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s medical transparency after he experienced a stroke just before the state’s primary.
Lujan Grisham holds narrow lead in New Mexico governor’s race: poll
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) holds a 3-percentage point lead over Republican Mark Ronchetti in the New Mexico gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Monday. The poll found Lujan Grisham leading Ronchetti 49 percent to 46 percent among very likely voters. Three percent said...
