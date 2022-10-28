Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Clayton County
These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours. Adoption Center - Address: 3199 Anvil Block Rd. Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Phone: 770-347-0210. Animal Control Headquarters - Address: 1396 Government Circle, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Phone: 770-477-3509. Hours of Operation:
wrganews.com
Rome/Floyd Trick-or-Treat Activities planned on Halloween
In Rome, a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned downtown from 3 to 5 pm today. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. The family-friendly event is free thanks to downtown business and property owners. Also, the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting “Truck-or-Treat” at Ridge Ferry Park. The free event is returning this year to in-person trick or treating in front of the Coca-Cola stage from 3 to 6 pm today. Vendors with lots of candy will be on hand as well as an inflatable, music, and costume contests.
Boil Water Advisory lifted for Forsyth County neighborhood
Update: The Boil Water Advisory was lifted on Friday, Oct. 28. (Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Operation Second Chance
Maui is an active girl who needs and active home. If you want to know about adopting her, reach out to the Gwinnett jail dog program Operation Second Chance.
Reminder: Pay extra attention while driving this Halloween weekend
With Halloween falling on a Monday, some neighborhoods may be doing Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday this year. Local police departments are reminding Georgians to exercise caution when driving this weekend and Monday evenings due to the number of kids who are expected to be partaking in the Halloween festivities.
At a Food Mart in Mableton, Powerball and barbecue go hand in hand
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Inside Heby’s Shell and Food Mart in Mableton, in the back of the store, chef Shombe Jones serves up barbecue with all the fixings. “I’ve been here nine years now. Every day, I get a new customer. Every day,” chef Shombe said.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility
Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
DeKalb County opening trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Ten professionals, including counselors and therapists, will work with those suffering from violence-related trauma. — DeKalb County Government has announced it is opening a trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses cope with the aftereffects. The center will be based at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. It’s...
LGBTQ+ bars in Midtown face relocation, rental hikes due to redevelopment
ATLANTA — Midtown has long served as an LGBTQ+ safe haven for people in and outside of Atlanta, but recent development changes have threatened many of the spaces the community called home. Two of those places are the Atlanta Eagle and My Sister's Room. Both LGBTQ+ bars have had...
Monroe Local News
Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today
UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”
Monroe Local News
Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2
The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service for November will take place from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at Loganville First United Methodist located on 221 Main Street, Loganville, GA 30052. The community is invited to join with other pastors and believers from the local area to focus...
‘We really have lost everything:’ Canton family loses baby, home weeks apart
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Canton family’s home was destroyed after a fire burned it to the ground on Wednesday, in Glen Echol Falls. The family was inside the home and they barely made it out alive. Cellphone videos show how intense the fire was inside Danielle Adams’...
Buckhead restaurant catches fire overnight
ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an Atlanta restaurant overnight. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to Preview Restaurant and Bar at 2221 Peachtree Road NE after a report of smoke coming from the roof. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
West Georgian
Plant Wasted Now Open In McIntosh Plaza
Plant Wasted, a local juice and smoothie bar in Carrollton, Ga, has recently moved locations to McIntosh Plaza. Previously located on Adamson Square, the restaurant recently opened doors in McIntosh Plaza with the hopes of creating a more convenient shopping experience for consumers. The smoothie and juice bar officially opened...
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
