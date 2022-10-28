In Rome, a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned downtown from 3 to 5 pm today. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. The family-friendly event is free thanks to downtown business and property owners. Also, the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting “Truck-or-Treat” at Ridge Ferry Park. The free event is returning this year to in-person trick or treating in front of the Coca-Cola stage from 3 to 6 pm today. Vendors with lots of candy will be on hand as well as an inflatable, music, and costume contests.

