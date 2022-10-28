Read full article on original website
Related
thegeorgeanne.com
Savannah’s Spookiest Sights
We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
JamBase
Widespread Panic Dreams Up Momentuous Halloween Concert In Savannah
Widespread Panic delivered a dreamy Halloween celebration on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia that included a number of cover debuts and bust outs. The members of the sextet wore costumes fitting the dream theme, as they loaded the setlist with songs referencing dreams and sleeping for their second of two nights at Enmarket Arena.
Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
Meet the Market: Laura Franklin Cooke, Owner of H.L. Franklin’s Healthy Honey
This is part of a continuing series about the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market behind Visit Statesboro! and the vendors who can be found there. H.L. Franklin’s Healthy Honey has a presence at the market, as well as a brick and mortar location and an e-commerce component. The Queen...
counton2.com
Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
thegeorgeanne.com
2023-2024 FAFSA is open
If you plan on using financial aid for Fall 2023, Spring 2024, or Summer 2024, you should fill out the application using this link. The priority deadline is February 1st, 2023. The FASFA will require you to use your 2021 tax information and Georgia Southern University’s code for the FAFSA is 001572.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Georgia
In the land of Southern charm, sweet tea, and wrap-around porches, Georgia sets the perfect backdrop for a relaxing weekend getaway with your loved one. Bring out your Southern drawl and sit back in the warm sunshine of these Georgia destinations, whether you’re choosing a quiet retreat in a bed & breakfast or a luxurious hotel experience in the city.
southmag.com
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival
PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah Fried Chicken and Champagne Event
You can usually count on November 1st as the time we start talking about the new year around here. The calendar begins to fill up and we start to put together events where we can Eat It and Like It. Obviously, the last couple of years have been….wonky? But I think it is fair to say 2023 will be our first full schedule in a while.
wtoc.com
Savannah Tree Foundation annual Trick or Trees event held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tricentennial Park was filled with people all on the hunt for the perfect tree or trees to take home to plant. Folks with the Savannah Tree Foundation say they hold tree giveaways at least once a year. This time it fell on Halloween weekend, so costumes...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: The actor who plays Michael Myers in “Halloween Ends”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the most iconic horror movie characters ever, Michael Myers. He’s the face of the movie franchise “Halloween”. The newest installment, “Halloween Ends” was just released. Much of the movie was shot in Savannah. I wanted to learn more about the film and the crew’s experience in the Hostess City. So I spoke with the man behind the mask, James Jude Courtney.
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
Community members vouch for character of youth advocate accused of rape
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Arrested on July 27, for an alleged rape of a girl younger than 16, that court documents say happened three days earlier, Opollo Johnson wasn’t charged in Chatham County Superior Court until Oct. 5. He remains in jail awaiting arraignment and a bond hearing. Johnson’s Attorney, Michael Schwartz with New South […]
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
WJCL
Looking for live music? Month-by-month list of concerts, events coming to the Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Reba McEntire set for Savannah concert. Savannah's music scene is thriving and, whether it's national acts or local bands, there's no shortage of performances in and around the Hostess City. Here's a look at the next several months of concerts and musical events...
Historical island hidden off Georgia's coast
Sapelo Island is nestled between Savannah and Jacksonville, FL.
Historic First African Baptist Church holds Souls to the Polls event for voters
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Historic First African Baptist Church will be holding its Souls to the Polls event on Sunday to help voters make it to the polls early this election. October 30 is the last Sunday for early voters. With time running out to cast your ballot early, First African Baptist Church hopes […]
WTGS
Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
Comments / 0