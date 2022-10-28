ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal

ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate

The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
Washington Examiner

Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies

(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

The Red Wave is coming, so what comes next?

Author’s note: This is the original version of a column I did for another Chambersburg publication, which was edited by that publication to take out some important insight into local politics. In addition, I updated some comments related to the latest poll numbers and made a few minor changes to reflect current events.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Merriweather Post

How Poor Judgement, Ego, and Miscommunication Have Led the CA Board to Consider Firing CA President

At least some members of the CA Board are considering removing CA’s President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd. Removing Ms. Boyd would require the vote of at least six board members and it is unclear if enough CA Board members support this course of action; however, tensions between CA Board members and Ms. Boyd are palpable and the CA Board Chair recently declined to voice support for Ms. Boyd when she directly asked about her job security during the October 27 CA Board meeting. This article attempts to explain the breakdown in their relationship and how the community arrived at this point.
COLUMBIA, MD
royalexaminer.com

McDermott appointed as chief public defender for the region

The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC) has appointed Peter K. McDermott II as chief public defender for the region. He will serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, the City of Winchester, and the Town of Front Royal. McDermott succeeds Tim Coyne, who served in that role for...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

“Doc” Antle scheduled for court in Frederick County

Frederick County Court online documents have Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle scheduled for a circuit court jury trail Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Safari Owner became embroiled in the Tiger King scandal and series released by Netflix back in 2020. Antle faces several counts of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County Finance Dept. recognized for excellence

The Government Finance Officers Association recognized the Frederick County Finance Department as a Triple Crown Winner. The designation goes to governments that received the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year. During the...
CBS Baltimore

Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
nomadlawyer.org

Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’

Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
mocoshow.com

Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fairfaxcounty.gov

Fairfax County Unveils ‘Making Trash Bloom’ Signage at I-66 Transfer Station as New Pollinator Meadow Project is Implemented

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – The official ‘Making Trash Bloom’ signs were installed today at the new pollinator meadow high atop the county’s I-66 Transfer Station in the Springfield District. They were unveiled during a ‘Lunch at the Landfill’ event held jointly by the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services and Sustainability Matters, a grassroots environmental non-profit based in the Northern Shenandoah and Piedmont regions. The meadow is on approximately one acre of land, which was cleared and seeded with native perennial wildflowers in mid-October. The flowers will be pollinated next spring by bees and butterflies. This is the first of two phases of the project.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Prince William targets data center growth

Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

New hangars, terminal in Winchester airport’s sights

This month, the Winchester Regional Airport will open the first group of hangars for midsize private aircraft, a public-private project that could end with 32 new units, bringing the airport’s total number of hangars to 100. The multiphase, potentially $20 million project is a partnership between the Winchester Regional...
WINCHESTER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy