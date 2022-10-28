Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Related
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal
ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
theriver953.com
Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate
The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
Washington Examiner
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
The Red Wave is coming, so what comes next?
Author’s note: This is the original version of a column I did for another Chambersburg publication, which was edited by that publication to take out some important insight into local politics. In addition, I updated some comments related to the latest poll numbers and made a few minor changes to reflect current events.
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
mocoshow.com
Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31
The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.
‘Why Would You Do This To Yourself?’ Loudoun’s School Board Race Reflects Growing Partisan Divide On Education
Here’s a link to our profiles of the six candidates running for school board. It’s a Friday night in October, which means that Lauren Shernoff and her husband Alex are knocking on doors in a Leesburg neighborhood. People who aren’t home or don’t come to the door get...
How Poor Judgement, Ego, and Miscommunication Have Led the CA Board to Consider Firing CA President
At least some members of the CA Board are considering removing CA’s President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd. Removing Ms. Boyd would require the vote of at least six board members and it is unclear if enough CA Board members support this course of action; however, tensions between CA Board members and Ms. Boyd are palpable and the CA Board Chair recently declined to voice support for Ms. Boyd when she directly asked about her job security during the October 27 CA Board meeting. This article attempts to explain the breakdown in their relationship and how the community arrived at this point.
royalexaminer.com
McDermott appointed as chief public defender for the region
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC) has appointed Peter K. McDermott II as chief public defender for the region. He will serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, the City of Winchester, and the Town of Front Royal. McDermott succeeds Tim Coyne, who served in that role for...
theriver953.com
“Doc” Antle scheduled for court in Frederick County
Frederick County Court online documents have Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle scheduled for a circuit court jury trail Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Safari Owner became embroiled in the Tiger King scandal and series released by Netflix back in 2020. Antle faces several counts of...
theriver953.com
Frederick County Finance Dept. recognized for excellence
The Government Finance Officers Association recognized the Frederick County Finance Department as a Triple Crown Winner. The designation goes to governments that received the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year. During the...
Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
Six Candidates Are Vying For Two Seats On The Loudoun School Board. Here’s What They’re Saying
The political dynamics of the contests for the Leesburg and Broad Run district seats on the Loudoun School Board may be fascinating, but we also think voters benefit from concrete information about the candidates’ positions. It’s a crucial moment for the Loudoun County school board. Local schools are facing...
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
fairfaxcounty.gov
Fairfax County Unveils ‘Making Trash Bloom’ Signage at I-66 Transfer Station as New Pollinator Meadow Project is Implemented
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – The official ‘Making Trash Bloom’ signs were installed today at the new pollinator meadow high atop the county’s I-66 Transfer Station in the Springfield District. They were unveiled during a ‘Lunch at the Landfill’ event held jointly by the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services and Sustainability Matters, a grassroots environmental non-profit based in the Northern Shenandoah and Piedmont regions. The meadow is on approximately one acre of land, which was cleared and seeded with native perennial wildflowers in mid-October. The flowers will be pollinated next spring by bees and butterflies. This is the first of two phases of the project.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Virginia Business
Prince William targets data center growth
Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
Virginia Business
New hangars, terminal in Winchester airport’s sights
This month, the Winchester Regional Airport will open the first group of hangars for midsize private aircraft, a public-private project that could end with 32 new units, bringing the airport’s total number of hangars to 100. The multiphase, potentially $20 million project is a partnership between the Winchester Regional...
