Democrats and tech leaders spend big on independent in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. The […]
Eversource CEO asks Biden to take emergency action on New England natural gas supply
“I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region.”. The head of Eversource is sounding the alarm to President Biden, urgently requesting that he use emergency powers to ensure New England residents will have enough fuel to stay warm and avoid blackouts this winter.
What (else) does Nixon have in common with reporters Woodward and Bernstein? The advice they gave journalists
Journalism giants Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were the keynote speakers at the Society of Professional Journalists’ convention in Washington, D.C.
