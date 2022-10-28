ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Eversource CEO asks Biden to take emergency action on New England natural gas supply

“I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region.”. The head of Eversource is sounding the alarm to President Biden, urgently requesting that he use emergency powers to ensure New England residents will have enough fuel to stay warm and avoid blackouts this winter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy