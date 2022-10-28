Read full article on original website
spoonuniversity.com
Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market
Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
At a food mart in Mableton, Powerball and barbecue go hand in hand
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Inside Heby’s Shell and Food Mart in Mableton, in the back of the store, chef Shombe Jones serves up barbecue with all the fixings. “I’ve been here nine years now. Every day, I get a new customer. Every day,” chef Shombe said.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Coweta County, GA
Coweta County in Georgia is a vibrant community located south of Atlanta. It is one of the top counties in the United States, ranked fourth in the 2017 Best Counties to Live in a U.S. News & World Report study. It's a great place to visit for its charming small-town...
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
The Citizen Online
Blue Angels coming to air show at Falcon Field Nov. 5-6
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for November 5-6 at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia. The show will also feature an A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo, the Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an Attack Helicopter Demo, the Full Throttle Formation Team, an F4U Corsair Demo, as well as aerobatic pilots Kent Pietsch, Buck Roetman, and Greg Koontz.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Atlanta to Nashville
Looking for a trip that encompasses stunning natural scenery and buzzing city life that can be accomplished in just a few days? A road trip from Atlanta to Nashville is just that, exploring majestic mountains, lush parks, American history, southern living, and musical heritage all in one. The 430-mile road...
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
Local high school marching band needs help getting to Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School’s marching band has been invited to play the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta that is set to be held Dec. 31. Curtis Bell, the band director, said that it is the band’s first time being invited and the chance of a lifetime.
cohaitungchi.com
9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night
From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
thecitymenus.com
“Mor Chikin” On The Menu for Cedartown
Polk and northern Haralson County residents will soon have another option for chicken in Cedartown. A groundbreaking was held on Monday, October 24, for Chick-fil-A in front of the Tractor Supply on US Highway 27 just north of the Cedartown Bypass. The restaurant chain made the original announcement in August that the city would be next on the list of new locations. Rockmart native Kristen Brannon will be the owner and operator, which is a role she has been in at the Valdosta Mall location since May of 2020. Currently, the restaurant is on track for a spring 2023 opening, which will serve as Polk County’s second location following the Rockmart location that opened in 2017.
New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest nears first anniversary
Over the next decade or so, Allen said the market would be the first phase of an ambitious $700 million development in the heart of south DeKalb County.
theadvocate.com
Simmons family finding purpose building lost siblings’ legacies: ‘They are worth remembering’
Twenty-year-old Lindy Simmons was eagerly awaiting a trip to New York City in early January. Christopher Simmons, 17, was strategizing ways to reach his ACT goal score of 32. Kamryn Simmons, 15, couldn’t wait to get her driver’s license in 41 days. Those plans and ambitions were cut...
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
smokesignalsnews.com
Wicked City Eats: Atlanta restaurants worth the drive
The low country near the North Georgia mountains? Yup. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen recently opened near downtown Canton, and it’s easy to tell it’s a labor of love from the moment you walk in—seafoam green walls, ropes, boat oars, mermaids and other nautical references including an antique brass diving helmet that sits guard on the edge of the bar adorn the space. Closer inspection reveals a large wall of family photos and other meaningful flourishes, including a massive anchor that for years decorated the front yard of a family home in Hilton Head before making its way to Canton.
Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens
Among Atlanta residents, it’s common knowledge that some neighborhoods throughout the city get disparate levels of attention and resources as compared to others. I live in a highly resourced community myself: Virginia-Highlands. But the neighborhood who receives the moniker of most-resourced, overly-attended-to neighborhood by the Atlanta-powers-that-be is, without a doubt, Buckhead. So you can imagine […] The post Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
