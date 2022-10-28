Polk and northern Haralson County residents will soon have another option for chicken in Cedartown. A groundbreaking was held on Monday, October 24, for Chick-fil-A in front of the Tractor Supply on US Highway 27 just north of the Cedartown Bypass. The restaurant chain made the original announcement in August that the city would be next on the list of new locations. Rockmart native Kristen Brannon will be the owner and operator, which is a role she has been in at the Valdosta Mall location since May of 2020. Currently, the restaurant is on track for a spring 2023 opening, which will serve as Polk County’s second location following the Rockmart location that opened in 2017.

