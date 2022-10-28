ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

1037thegame.com

First Ever Fall Festival At Moncus Park

Moncus Park is getting ready for it’s first fall festival. Autumn in the Oaks is this Saturday form 5pm to 8pm. No cost to attend. There will be trick or treating for the children, local food trucks, hayrides, fun jumps, games, drinks, musical theater, and music. The Hay ride...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Fall Garage Sale

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Gates open at 7 a.m. and shopping begins at 8 a.m. at the Lafayette Jockey Lot’s Fall Garage Sale. As usual, Jockey Lot is giving the community a chance to get ahead on their holiday shopping this weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be games and entertainment for the kids as well as live music.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?

If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

New McDonald’s Update In Broussard, LA

Back in May of this year, we posted that a new McDonald’s would be coming soon to Broussard at the 200 Block of Saint Nazaire Road. It’s been a few months and the construction has come a decent way toward looking like the new McDonald’s look which we predicted. See previous post on this project — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/new-mcdonalds-coming-soon-on-saint-nazaire-road-in-broussard-la/
BROUSSARD, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

St. Thomas More holds off furious Westgate rally behind Altmann-to-McNeese connection

Before Westgate even got settled in good, St. Thomas More had built a three-touchdown lead over the reigning Class 4A state champions. But it wasn’t until the visiting Tigers were penalized for a 12 men on the field, giving the Cougars a decisive first down in the closing seconds that St. Thomas More could breathe easy and enjoy a 42-34 victory over Westgate on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart

It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

