Radio Personality Bernadette Lee Wows Crowd With a Hula Hoop [VIDEO]
Bernadette Lee is the authoritative voice of KPEL News Talk 96.5 in Lafayette.
kadn.com
Parents threaten to remove students from French Immersion amid bullying allegations at Paul Breux Middle
Lafayette - Parents of students who attend Paul Breaux Middle School for a weekly gifted and French immersion program are speaking out after they say their kids have been subjected to verbal and physical assault by students at the school. News15 received a letter addressing several parties, including LPSS superintendent...
Photos From the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party (2022)
The night was filled with unparalleled excitement, music, fun and prizes as the magical retro experience made its way back to the original location of the first Polyester Power Hour Party over 20 years prior.
KPLC TV
Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crowds of trick or treaters ventured to the 300 block of Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles for the annual Candy Crawl. Local businesses and sponsors came out with bowls of candy ready to bring the Halloween spirit. Live music and a variety of vendors...
1037thegame.com
First Ever Fall Festival At Moncus Park
Moncus Park is getting ready for it’s first fall festival. Autumn in the Oaks is this Saturday form 5pm to 8pm. No cost to attend. There will be trick or treating for the children, local food trucks, hayrides, fun jumps, games, drinks, musical theater, and music. The Hay ride...
Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette
The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend.
KLFY hosts first Acadiana Eats festival in Scott
KLFY News 10 hosted the first Acadiana Eats Festival in Scott Saturday.
Heymann Performing Arts Center may have a new location
Members of Lafayette's Consolidated Government are working with city officials to find a new location for the Heymann.
kadn.com
The 28th Annual Holy Ghost Catholic Church Creole Festival is coming up
Fried food dinners, gospel night, a 5k run, Corey Ledet zydeco and a parade are just some of the things happening between November 4 and 6 in Opelousas. Lena Charles discusses the upcoming festival and what people need to know ahead of the fun time.
theadvocate.com
How a typo led to a Louisiana following for a Michigan couple's Icelandic adventures
Celeste White, of Lafayette, says that with the first email, she knew that Norm and Paula's Icelandic adventure was solid gold. "I know no one named either Norm or Paula. I knew that I could not possibly know these people," she said. By the second email, she considered responding and...
KLFY.com
Fall Garage Sale
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Gates open at 7 a.m. and shopping begins at 8 a.m. at the Lafayette Jockey Lot’s Fall Garage Sale. As usual, Jockey Lot is giving the community a chance to get ahead on their holiday shopping this weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be games and entertainment for the kids as well as live music.
Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?
If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
New McDonald’s Update In Broussard, LA
Back in May of this year, we posted that a new McDonald’s would be coming soon to Broussard at the 200 Block of Saint Nazaire Road. It’s been a few months and the construction has come a decent way toward looking like the new McDonald’s look which we predicted. See previous post on this project — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/new-mcdonalds-coming-soon-on-saint-nazaire-road-in-broussard-la/
theleesvilleleader.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas handles Breaux Bridge to claim outright District 5-4A crown
Coach Jimmy Zachery Jr. is taking the Opelousas High football program to places the Tigers haven't been in a long time. Last year, the Tigers hosted their first playoff game since 2004. On Friday, the Tigers clinched their first district title since 1994 with a 45-0 win at Breaux Bridge.
Buy Lafayette's Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!
All clear at Northside High following threat
Students are safe, and being escorted to an exterior location as a precautionary measure while officers conduct and investigation.
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More holds off furious Westgate rally behind Altmann-to-McNeese connection
Before Westgate even got settled in good, St. Thomas More had built a three-touchdown lead over the reigning Class 4A state champions. But it wasn’t until the visiting Tigers were penalized for a 12 men on the field, giving the Cougars a decisive first down in the closing seconds that St. Thomas More could breathe easy and enjoy a 42-34 victory over Westgate on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
