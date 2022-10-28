Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longtime Arts Fest director to step down and other Centre County business news from October
Rick Bryant has been at the helm since 2005.
therecord-online.com
A great weekend for ghosts and goblins
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Fire Department Saturday morning staged its annual Halloween parade, an event that attracted hundreds of appropriately dressed participants and many, many more spectators to the downtown as the parade moved up E. Main Street, then down E. Church Street for fire department-provided fun at the Hope Hose Fire Company.
therecord-online.com
The “spirited” man of Lock Haven: Come see the dead with me
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There isn’t much that scares Lou Bernard these days. He’s seen and heard it all – shadowy figures in an empty museum, kitchen cabinets opening at will, a clock flying off of a wall, and water in the shower going from hot to cold. And no, even though he enjoys a good icy beverage from time to time, these weren’t the effects of adult beverages.
Trunk-or-Treat events held across NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids were out Saturday in their best costumes, hitting trunk-or-treat events all over the area. There are several different trunk-or-treats going on in the area, getting everyone in the Halloween spirit by offering several different activities, scares, and of course, candy for all. A massive crowd turned out for […]
Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU
A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
Where you go to vote: Nov. 8 general election polling places for Luzerne County
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County will provide the following polling locations for in-person voting on Nov. 8, with two changes from this year’s primary election highlighted in bold:. • Ashley Borough. Wards 1 and 2, Ashley Borough Municipal Building 49 W. Cemetery St.,...
Storm Chaser Eli Roberts Fall Foliage and Covered Bridges
Storm Chaser Eli Roberts shares some of his Fall Foliage 2022 pictures. He also captured some great pictures of some covered bridges in Columbia county. Enjoy!
therecord-online.com
Bulldogs begin playoff quest home Friday night with Shamokin
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The Jersey Shore High School football team, fresh off another undefeated regular season, will start their quest for another District 4 Class 4A championship with a home game Friday night at the Thompson Street field. The District 4 playoff brackets were posted Sunday and they show...
WNEP-TV 16
Fall Harvest Pulled Pork Pizza by Shores Sisters
TOWANDA, Pa. — A visit to the Shores Sisters is a treat for your taste buds and eyes!. This sister-owned establishment offers much to visitors. They have a farmers market with local produce, meats, cheeses and much more. At the cafe, you can have a great coffee, sandwiches, homemade soups and freshly baked sweets for dessert. Shores Sisters green houses are packed with the latest seasonal items. In their home décor section you can find gift items and a little something to treat yourself.
A young man’s journey back from a near-death experience
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young man from Lycoming County had a near-death experience after going into cardiac arrest. Doctors say it’s a medical miracle that he not only survived but also made a full recovery. June 16 was like any other day for 22-year-old Ben Garverick from Linden. He went to work, grabbed […]
Overworked and understaffed: Lycoming Prison transfers all female inmates
Williamsport, Pa. — Mandatory overtime and short staffing required the transfer of the entire female population of 12 inmates at the Lycoming County Prison to jails in Centre and Clinton counties. Lycoming County Commissioner Tony Mussare said the transfers, which took place Oct. 20, “free up COs [corrections officers] to help them with the forced overtime.” There’s no specific timeline on when Lycoming County Prison will start housing female inmates...
16 To The Rescue: Thackary
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
Child struck by mom, falls down steps
Woodward Township, Pa. — A Linden woman allegedly struck a young boy, causing him to fall down porch steps. Chelsie Elizabeth Sabatino hit her boyfriend before striking the child, police said. The 9-year-old boy, along with two other children, fled from the home and were taken in by a neighbor who then called 911, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Sabatino smelled of alcohol as Trooper Taylor Arnold interviewed her...
Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire
A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials
SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
Powerball Ticket worth $150K sold in Columbia County
ORANGEVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, Quick Shop, on Fowlersville Road, Orangeville sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball® 23 to win […]
Centre County resident wins $1.6 million, largest online lottery prize ever
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a player from Centre County what they are saying is the largest-ever lottery prize won online. The player won a record $1,616,808.72 from an online game called PA Big Winner Spectacular, which is a connect-style internet game that is played on a computer, tablet or mobile […]
Selinsgrove Center employees charged for allegedly lying about resident's fall
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records. Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured. Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall,...
Comments / 0