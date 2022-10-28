One is working to identify new drug treatments. Another studies addictive behaviors. One is improving electrical conductivity in semiconductors. Another is using computational methods to better understand societal problems and advance the social good. In all, 58 members of UB’s faculty and staff were recognized for their outstanding achievements in...
Soprano Tiffany Du Mouchelle and pianist Eric Huebner will present a UB faculty recital on Nov. 5 featuring works inspired by and portraying the dynamics of human relationships. The recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall, North Campus. The 45-minute program, without intermission,...
The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research has awarded two grants totaling more than $7.8 million to UB, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine to explore the influence of the oral microbiome on both the risk of developing oral thrush during cancer treatment and the risk of infection with cancer-linked human papillomavirus (HPV) among people with HIV.
