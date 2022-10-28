Christmas Connection returns to I-X Center Nov. 18 to 20

CLEVELAND — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Cleveland’s 36th annual Christmas Connection is back, taking place Nov. 18 to 20 at the I-X Center. Visitors of the 2022 show will experience the magic of Christmas while finding great gift ideas from more than 450 exhibitors.

Produced by Solon-based Marketplace Events, this year’s Christmas Connection features a brand-new VIP Shopping Experience. As a VIP Shopper, be not only the first to shop, but also to experience the newly renovated I-X Center. Enjoy limited priority shopping away from the crowds from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday.

Favorite holiday songs will be performed on the stage while families stroll the aisles of exhibitors featuring everything from crafts, specialty foods and soaps to ornaments, wood creations, jewelry and more. And kids of all ages won’t want to miss Santa Land and the chance to visit and take a picture with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves! Bring your letters to Santa and mail them in the Santa Mailbox.

“Christmas Connection is a time-honored holiday tradition in Cleveland and Marketplace Events is thrilled to offer guests the chance to experience the new I-X Center, as well as a new shopping experience with our priority VIP shopping,” said Show Manager Gina Gumina. “We hope visitors feel the spirit of the holidays when stepping into this magical show, perfect for all ages.”

2022 Christmas Connection features and attractions include:

• The spirit of Christmas will envelop guests as they walk down the decorated entryway to the tallest Santa in Cleveland — 30 foot — waiting to greet them.

• The holiday spirit comes to life with live entertainment on the stage where guests can relax and kick up their feet and sing along to festive entertainment.

• Visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves in Santa Land. Kids can also bring their letters to Santa to mail in the Santa Mailbox. (Don’t forget to bring your camera!)

• Take a break from shopping to rest your feet and catch up on a classic Christmas movie in the Movie Area.

• Take a string art class hosted by Strung by Shawna in the Craft Area located in the NEW South Hall. (Small fee applies)

• Kids can shop in the Sugar Plum Shoppe featuring over 3,000 pre-wrapped gifts, perfect for pint-sized wallets.

• Convenient Shop & Drop lets guests leave their purchases and pick them up when they are ready to leave. And when you pick up your purchases, make life easier and take advantage of free gift wrapping. Donations to GiGi’s Playhouse appreciated.

• Visit the Ohio Lottery booth for fun games and prizes.