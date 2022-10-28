ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Christmas Connection returns to I-X Center Nov. 18 to 20

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Cleveland’s 36th annual Christmas Connection is back, taking place Nov. 18 to 20 at the I-X Center. Visitors of the 2022 show will experience the magic of Christmas while finding great gift ideas from more than 450 exhibitors.

Produced by Solon-based Marketplace Events, this year’s Christmas Connection features a brand-new VIP Shopping Experience. As a VIP Shopper, be not only the first to shop, but also to experience the newly renovated I-X Center. Enjoy limited priority shopping away from the crowds from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday.

Favorite holiday songs will be performed on the stage while families stroll the aisles of exhibitors featuring everything from crafts, specialty foods and soaps to ornaments, wood creations, jewelry and more. And kids of all ages won’t want to miss Santa Land and the chance to visit and take a picture with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves! Bring your letters to Santa and mail them in the Santa Mailbox.

“Christmas Connection is a time-honored holiday tradition in Cleveland and Marketplace Events is thrilled to offer guests the chance to experience the new I-X Center, as well as a new shopping experience with our priority VIP shopping,” said Show Manager Gina Gumina. “We hope visitors feel the spirit of the holidays when stepping into this magical show, perfect for all ages.”

2022 Christmas Connection features and attractions include:

• The spirit of Christmas will envelop guests as they walk down the decorated entryway to the tallest Santa in Cleveland — 30 foot — waiting to greet them.

• The holiday spirit comes to life with live entertainment on the stage where guests can relax and kick up their feet and sing along to festive entertainment.

• Visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves in Santa Land. Kids can also bring their letters to Santa to mail in the Santa Mailbox. (Don’t forget to bring your camera!)

• Take a break from shopping to rest your feet and catch up on a classic Christmas movie in the Movie Area.

• Take a string art class hosted by Strung by Shawna in the Craft Area located in the NEW South Hall. (Small fee applies)

• Kids can shop in the Sugar Plum Shoppe featuring over 3,000 pre-wrapped gifts, perfect for pint-sized wallets.

• Convenient Shop & Drop lets guests leave their purchases and pick them up when they are ready to leave. And when you pick up your purchases, make life easier and take advantage of free gift wrapping. Donations to GiGi’s Playhouse appreciated.

• Visit the Ohio Lottery booth for fun games and prizes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scriptype.com

Get into the holiday spirit with local events

Hudson is the place to be if you are looking for some holiday spirit. Several new events have been added to the festivities this year in addition to the annual favorites. Details of many of these events can be found at hudson.oh.us/events. Redeemer Church, 190 West Streetsboro St., will hold...
HUDSON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn

Surgeon: Ears Ringing? Do This Immediately, It's Genius (Watch) Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. The Portable Heater That Has Taken America by Storm. Smart Lifestyle Trends. Thousands of Boardman Seniors Are Getting Walk-in Tubs with This New Program. Smart Consumer Update. New Heated Vest is...
AURORA, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Southwest General Medical Center takes over St. Vincent’s bariatric center in November as St. Vincent prepares to close

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The parceling out of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s specialty departments to other local hospitals continues with Southwest General Health Center’s announcement that it is taking over St. Vincent’s bariatric surgery center and moving it to Middleburg Heights. Bariatric center medical director Leslie...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

A Rustic goodbye

After 75 years, our beloved Rustic restaurant has closed. My husband and I live nearby and had often visited for meals. We’ve celebrated getting engaged, buying our home and watching Westgate’s latest rubble and renewal. My 80-year-old sister reminisced that Grandmother would take her for her Easter shoes...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Local trick-or-treat times and fall events

Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
DALTON, OH
scriptype.com

Medieval jewelry Etsy shop opens brick and mortar store

The medieval jewelry shop Different Branches, Same Roots is stepping into the world of brick and mortar. Originally an online-only store on Etsy.com, the company has a physical location at 4615 West Streetsboro Rd. in Richfield. Owner and founder Sarah Mitschke developed an interest in the world of medieval and...
RICHFIELD, OH
Brown on Cleveland

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
167
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy