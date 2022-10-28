ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in

By KEVIN FREKING
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcMfF_0iq3EErD00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, her spokesman said.

Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Spokesman Drew Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement.

Pelosi just returned to Washington this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident raises additional questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the violent Capitol insurrection.

Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing amount of threatening communications.

Often at Pelosi’s side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi, 82, is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have five adult children and many grandchildren.

Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

____

Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and staff writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
WASHINGTON, CA
WSB Radio

Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden's trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach,...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks

NEW YORK — (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his top executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial...
WSB Radio

Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race

DETROIT — (AP) — Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

What Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition means for the midterm elections

NEW YORK — Elon Musk, who spent months alternately courting and criticizing Twitter, ultimately acquired one of the world’s largest social media platforms days before the U.S. midterm elections. The acquisition, meanwhile, has sent the company into flux. Musk removed top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, and announced...
WSB Radio

Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts

The vast majority of candidates running to become their states' chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines. An Associated Press survey of major party secretary of state candidates in the 24 states...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

Johnson, Barnes go on attack in US Senate race in Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, emerging from a private meeting last week with business executives at a massive foundry-turned-tech hub, smiled despite what he said was a difficult conversation about inflation, high energy prices, staffing shortages and rising crime. “We had a very good...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer. From certain angles, the nation's economic picture...
WSB Radio

A conservative scholar looks to define — and defeat — 'Christian nationalism'

“Christian nationalism” has been a heavily discussed and hotly debated topic in American politics this year, but it’s not clear everyone is talking about the same thing. Supporters of Christian nationalism often define it in vague terms that leave room for interpretation. “God instituted governments to promote good and punish evil and it is a duty of the Christian to inform the magistrate of what God calls good and evil,” wrote Andrew Torba, the founder of the far-right social media site Gab, who openly embraces Christian nationalism.
IOWA STATE
WSB Radio

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The decorative candles Yaroslav Vedmid bought more than a year ago were never meant to be lit, but the dried wax that now clings to them attests to how they've been used almost nightly — a consequence of power cuts across Ukraine.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
102K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy