WRBI Radio
John “Pink” Lloyd Peetz, age 73 Napoleon
The town of Napoleon lost an icon Saturday evening. John Lloyd Peetz age 73, known to all simply as “Pink”, suddenly passed away at his home. Pink was born on June 17, 1949 the son of the late James and Ethel (Crowell) Peetz in Batesville, Indiana. To say...
WRBI Radio
Jeffrey Lynn Grigsby, age 60
Jeffrey “Pugs” Lynn Grigsby, age 60, of Plainfield, IN formally of Osgood passed away on Sunday October 30, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1962 the son of James and Helen (Abplanalp) Grigsby . Jeffrey was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 1980. After school...
WRBI Radio
Ronald Gene Burns, 73, Sunman
Ronald Gene Burns, age 73, of Sunman, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 7, 1949, in Batesville a son to Roy and Cornie Daniel Burns. On August 5, 1972, Ronald married the love of his life, Gloria Allen at St. Paul Methodist, Sunman. He was an employee for Seagrams for 37 years retiring in 2005. Ronald attended Hope Baptist Church, Dillsboro and was a member of Sons of American Legion, Milan.
Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale
Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
wvxu.org
Rare artifact from the Golden Age of Hollywood discovered in Covington food pantry
Before becoming the executive director of the Be Concerned food pantry in Covington, Andy Brunsman was a student at Mount St. Joseph University. In one of his film classes, he watched the 1934 film It Happened One Night starring Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable. The movie didn't make a noticeable impression on him at the time, but the film that swept the 7th Academy Awards and took home Best Picture in 1935 would re-enter his life in an unusual way.
WRBI Radio
Obendorf, Schwering, Kellys honored at Ripley County Chamber annual dinner
Osgood, IN — The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner Thursday night at Hog Rock Event Center in Osgood. Retired Milan Community Schools teacher Brenda Schwering was honored as Educator of the Year. “I was so shocked and surprised because there are...
New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy
'The Uncle Al Show' is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands.
WRBI Radio
DCCF offers token of appreciation on Veterans Day
— This Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation from 10 am to 2 pm for a token of appreciation. For the third year in a row, the Community Foundation is offering gift cards to local veterans to thank them for their service.
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining
I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
WRBI Radio
Farmers Feeding the Flock raises record amount for Greensburg Bread of Life
Greensburg, IN — A record $61,000 was raised this year by Farmers Feeding the Flock for the Greensburg Community Bread of Life. The announcement was made during the organization’s harvest celebration dinner Friday evening at Greensburg High School’s Ag Building. The 25-acre soybean field donated for the...
WRBI Radio
Regina Benham, age 64 Holton
Regina Charlene (Hensley) Benham, age 64 of Holton passed away on Wednesday October 26, 2022. She was born in Milan, Indiana on April 1, 1958. Regina was graduate of South Ripley High School Class of 1976. She entered the workforce after school spending several years at local manufacturing places. Her favorite title was however, mom. Her family was her pride and joy and her grandchildren met the world to her. She enjoyed staying at home and playing various computer games and time with her friends.
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
WRBI Radio
Bea Monday, 87, Brookville
Itha Bea Monday, age 87, of Brookville, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Brookville Health Care Center. Born August 17, 1935, in Harrogate Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Frank Gilbert and Nola Williams Gilbert. On June 25, 1954 she was united in marriage to James Curtis Monday.
WRBI Radio
Ricky K. ‘Animal’ Lucas, 66, Brookville
Ricky K. ‘Animal’ Lucas, age 66, of Brookville, Indiana died unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022 at his residence in Brookville. Born January 11, 1956 in Batesville, Indiana, he was the son of the late Bobby Gene & Shirley (Bare) Lucas. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served as a Paratrooper with the 82ND Airborne Division.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
wvxu.org
Another WLWT-TV news anchor is heading to a bigger market
Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell announces she's heading to Dallas, the nation's No. 5 TV market, the day before Colin Mayfield leaves WLWT-TV for Charlotte, N.C. The talent exodus continues at WLWT-TV. Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell wrote on Twitter Tuesday that she's moving in January to WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
