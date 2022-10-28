Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
David Robertson has revenge in mind against Astros: 'I will never get 2017 back'
Former Yankees reliever David Robertson logged a save in game one, and is out for payback against the Astros in the World Series: “I will never get 2017 back.”
Sporting News
Why does Dusty Baker use toothpicks? Explaining Astros manager's long-time habit
Dusty Baker has been a fixture in MLB dugouts for a long time. The current Astros manager has been at the helm of different teams teams for 25 years, during which time fans have become accustomed to many of his tendencies and some of his quirks. Perhaps no trait is...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: They have ARRIVED - Houston Astros descend on Philadelphia⚾
HOUSTON – H-town has arrived in Philadelphia ahead of Game 3 in the World Series. KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway was there when the team arrived in Philadelphia. See the Houston Astros players getting off the buses at Citizens Bank Park in the video below.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed due to threat of heavy rain
Major League Baseball officials said Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series will be postponed due to heavy rain in the forecast.
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
Martin Tailors is a family-owned company that has been serving the Houston area since 1957, and ABC13 met with them ahead of Game 2 of the World Series
Tony Beasley Confirms Return to Rangers
Tony Beasley was the only other person interviewed for the Rangers manager job that went to Bruce Bochy.
Time to move on from Astros cheating scandal? Not before Phillies fans get their say | Opinion
The Houston Astros have heard all the taunting since their 2017 cheating scandal, but for the first time, they will be hearing it in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
Business owner talks about her success creating sports apparel, catching Astros player's attention
Ellyse Espinoza is a fierce business owner who says her merch flagged the attention of Astros pitcher Framber Valdez and even the wives of the team's baseball players.
Phillies' World Series a boom for local businesses
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are ordering up tasty meals and treats to enjoy with families and friends as the Fightins gear up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.It was a mad rush of non-stop orders at Carlino's in Ardmore as Phillies fans get ready for their watch parties."At around quarter to eight, people started lining up outside," Laura Carlino said, "because they couldn't place their orders during the week so they were like we're going to sneak in early to try and get one of the pre-made pies. In half an hour, it...
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
