PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are ordering up tasty meals and treats to enjoy with families and friends as the Fightins gear up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.It was a mad rush of non-stop orders at Carlino's in Ardmore as Phillies fans get ready for their watch parties."At around quarter to eight, people started lining up outside," Laura Carlino said, "because they couldn't place their orders during the week so they were like we're going to sneak in early to try and get one of the pre-made pies. In half an hour, it...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO