Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
Phillies' World Series a boom for local businesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are ordering up tasty meals and treats to enjoy with families and friends as the Fightins gear up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.It was a mad rush of non-stop orders at Carlino's in Ardmore as Phillies fans get ready for their watch parties."At around quarter to eight, people started lining up outside," Laura Carlino said, "because they couldn't place their orders during the week so they were like we're going to sneak in early to try and get one of the pre-made pies. In half an hour, it...
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
