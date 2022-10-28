Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
lonelyplanet.com
The best time to visit North Carolina
The most popular time to visit North Carolina is summer, when crowds come to stake their umbrellas at the beach © Getty Images / iStockphoto. North Carolina is a land of contrasts, ranging from miles and miles of coastal bliss to the rolling hills of central Piedmont to the towering peaks of the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains at its western border – including 6,684ft Mt Mitchell, the tallest peak in the eastern US.
WRAL
'Genocide' abortion demonstration stirs controversy on UNC Charlotte's campus
A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Students were shocked to see posters of aborted fetuses. Many students wanted the images removed from campus as soon as possible. A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North...
FOX Carolina
‘Nothing to do with racism’: Sheriff responds to Shaw University president
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded to a statement made by Shaw University’s president following a traffic stop in early October. On Oct. 5, a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors was traveling from...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
UNC opens basketball season against Johnson C. Smith
Photos from the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against the Golden Bulls, Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
foxwilmington.com
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018 launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, UNC pulling away, on collision course for Charlotte
Clemson had a bye week, but inched closer to the Atlantic Division crown thanks to Louisville’s clubbing of Wake Forest. North Carolina pulled away from Pitt and all but clinched the Coastal. Assuming both teams take care of business in November, they will meet in Bank of America Stadium, in Uptown Charlotte on the first Saturday in December for the ACC Championship.
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
WXII 12
Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
Local high school marching band needs help getting to Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School’s marching band has been invited to play the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta that is set to be held Dec. 31. Curtis Bell, the band director, said that it is the band’s first time being invited and the chance of a lifetime.
WRAL
Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
Who will control Wake school board? This race could be bellwether for others in NC.
The District 9 contest — featuring a candidate who marched in DC on Jan. 6 — could signal how well conservatives do statewide on Election Day.
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
carolinajournal.com
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
What we learned from UNC basketball’s 101-40 exhibition win over Johnson C. Smith
Tar Heels veteran Caleb Love led the way with 20 points and eight assists, while Armando Bacot had 12 points and 20 rebounds. The Tar Heels played without RJ Davis, Justin McKoy, Puff Johnson and Jalen Washington.
