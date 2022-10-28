CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO