Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
DuPage County Board chairman candidates hit airwaves to convince voters in tight race
Illinois State Rep. Deb Conroy and current board member Greg Hart are in a hotly-contested race to be DuPage County Board chairman.
mchenrysheriff.org
Applications Being Accepted for Full-Time Telecommunicator
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is currently taking applications for the position of Telecommunicator to fill immediate openings. Deadline for applications is 12:00 p.m. on November 30, 2022, for all new applicants. Lateral applicants are encouraged to apply year-round. All new applicants must attend a testing date, which will be determined in the near future.
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Van Stamos named Illinois Bone and Joint Institute's chief medical officer
Van Stamos, MD, was named chief medical officer of Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, according to an Oct. 28 announcement in the Daily Herald. Dr. Stamos joined IBJI in 2002 and specializes in adult hip and knee reconstruction and replacement. He held other leadership positions at the practice during his time at IBJI.
Veterans group in hot water after event with Proud Boys founder
A northwest suburban veterans group is concerned about public perceptions after its post hosted a show that included a founder of the Proud Boys-an organization that has been labeled a hate group.
lhsdoi.com
Milwaukee avenue road construction is underway
These last two months, everyone has been dealing with the headache that is Milwaukee Avenue’s downtown construction. Whether you’re headed to work, school, or beyond the Libertyville area, there’s no escaping the potholes and bumpy asphalt. The Milwaukee Avenue road repavement and curb construction that began in...
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5
Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
New kayak launch added along Des Plaines river
There’s a new kayak and canoe launch in Cook County and it fills in a lengthy gap between launches along the Des Plaines River-making nine places in the Cook County Forest Preserves where visitors can launch a kayak or canoe or exit from the river.
wcbu.org
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings's unsealed divorce file shows another domestic abuse accusation
Newly released court records show the ex-wife of powerful Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings accused him last year of elbowing her in the face in the presence of their small children and harassing, intimidating and threatening her in a series of text messages during their highly contentious divorce. The accusations...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker campaign slams Tulsi Gabbard appearance at IL GOP rally
CHICAGO, Ill. — The J.B. Pritzker campaign is lashing out about a campaign event scheduled Monday for Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey. Bailey’s being joined for a rally in Glen Ellyn, Illinois by former Democratic U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard. In its statement issued Monday, the Pritzker campaign...
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen puts pause on license plate readers after residents voice concern
HOMER GLEN, Ill. - A suburban town is putting a license plate reader system on hold. The Homer Glen Village Board voted back in January to add 10 of the cameras on some major roadways to help solve crimes. However, installation delays and concerns from residents is putting it on...
wlsam.com
Another Public Forum Goes Awry…This Time at the Lincolnwood Library
The Lincolnwood Library held a meeting this week which had to be ended abruptly due to being disrupted by public commenters. It’s not the public comments portion of the meeting that is the problem, says John, but rather, it is the public. Keep calm, carry on, and stop yelling to try and get your way.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Fire Department responds to fire in 2-story townhouse on Wisteria Court
Naperville Fire Department answers 911 call that reports structure fire in 1900 Block of Wisteria Court. No civilian or firefighter injuries reported. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks for calling 911 when necessary. Be alert. Stay safe.)
Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard.
visitlakecounty.org
Top 10 Things To Do In November 2022
It’s time to prepare the belly for delicious food and the spirit for the holiday festivities. Here are the top 10 things to do in November 2022. Cold weather always means a good reason to visit a brewery, distillery or winery. Check out the Lake County Libation Trail and see where to grab a beverage in autumn!
See Inside This Massive 13,000-Square-Foot Saint Charles Estate on 45-Acre Property
A grand estate on the market in Saint Charles is bountiful in sleek, contemporary designs, but it's expansive greenery may be the real talker. Located at 37W756 Woodgate Rd., the space is set on secluded grounds lushly lined with trees and natural landscaping, with the listing dubbing it a "wooded wonderland."
fox32chicago.com
Lake County homeowners fall victim to multiple 'ruse burglaries' in recent weeks
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Northeastern Illinois has seen an increase in "ruse burglaries" over the last several weeks, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officials say robbers are using distractions to lure homeowners outside so other individuals can enter the home to rob them, typically targeting cash, jewelry and other valuables.
