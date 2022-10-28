ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Hills, IL

mchenrysheriff.org

Applications Being Accepted for Full-Time Telecommunicator

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is currently taking applications for the position of Telecommunicator to fill immediate openings. Deadline for applications is 12:00 p.m. on November 30, 2022, for all new applicants. Lateral applicants are encouraged to apply year-round. All new applicants must attend a testing date, which will be determined in the near future.
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
CHICAGO, IL
beckersspine.com

Dr. Van Stamos named Illinois Bone and Joint Institute's chief medical officer

Van Stamos, MD, was named chief medical officer of Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, according to an Oct. 28 announcement in the Daily Herald. Dr. Stamos joined IBJI in 2002 and specializes in adult hip and knee reconstruction and replacement. He held other leadership positions at the practice during his time at IBJI.
DES PLAINES, IL
lhsdoi.com

Milwaukee avenue road construction is underway

These last two months, everyone has been dealing with the headache that is Milwaukee Avenue’s downtown construction. Whether you’re headed to work, school, or beyond the Libertyville area, there’s no escaping the potholes and bumpy asphalt. The Milwaukee Avenue road repavement and curb construction that began in...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5

Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
WILL COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker campaign slams Tulsi Gabbard appearance at IL GOP rally

CHICAGO, Ill. — The J.B. Pritzker campaign is lashing out about a campaign event scheduled Monday for Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey. Bailey’s being joined for a rally in Glen Ellyn, Illinois by former Democratic U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard. In its statement issued Monday, the Pritzker campaign...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
wlsam.com

Another Public Forum Goes Awry…This Time at the Lincolnwood Library

The Lincolnwood Library held a meeting this week which had to be ended abruptly due to being disrupted by public commenters. It’s not the public comments portion of the meeting that is the problem, says John, but rather, it is the public. Keep calm, carry on, and stop yelling to try and get your way.
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Fire Department responds to fire in 2-story townhouse on Wisteria Court

Naperville Fire Department answers 911 call that reports structure fire in 1900 Block of Wisteria Court. No civilian or firefighter injuries reported. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks for calling 911 when necessary. Be alert. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard. 
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Top 10 Things To Do In November 2022

It’s time to prepare the belly for delicious food and the spirit for the holiday festivities. Here are the top 10 things to do in November 2022. Cold weather always means a good reason to visit a brewery, distillery or winery. Check out the Lake County Libation Trail and see where to grab a beverage in autumn!
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lake County homeowners fall victim to multiple 'ruse burglaries' in recent weeks

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Northeastern Illinois has seen an increase in "ruse burglaries" over the last several weeks, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officials say robbers are using distractions to lure homeowners outside so other individuals can enter the home to rob them, typically targeting cash, jewelry and other valuables.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

