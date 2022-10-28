Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi federally charged; police say he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage
The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told police he wanted to hold her hostage and "break her kneecaps," authorities say
Vox reporter mocked for saying ‘very bad’ Constitution should be replaced: ‘Very smart man’
Vox reporter Ian Millhiser is facing backlash on social media for claiming the U.S. Constitution doesn't provide for "free and fair elections."
White House convenes international summit to thwart ransomware threats
The White House is hosting its second annual International Counter Ransomware Summit with 36 countries and big tech firms, including Microsoft and Siemens, to thwart the threat of ransomware attacks.
Obamacare call center workers plan strike for first day of open enrollment
Hundreds of call center workers who field questions on Affordable Care Act coverage plan to walk off the job Nov. 1, the first day of open enrollment.
