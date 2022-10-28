We all knew that Taylor Swift’s new music would rock the charts — but she just turned in a historic week. The 11-time Grammy winner has become the first act to score all of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100. All of them were making their chart debuts. Related Story Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Setting New Spotify Record For Most Single-Day Album Streams Related Story Taylor Swift Fat-Shaming Video Scene Edited Out On At Least One Platform Related Story Taylor Swift Releases 'Anti-Hero' After Teasing Her 'Midnights' Album Videos On 'Thursday Night Football' – Update Her clean sweep tops Drake’s feat from September...

29 MINUTES AGO