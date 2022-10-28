Read full article on original website
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
It’s Fresh: Golden review
In a triangle-shaped building on the corner of Genesee and Washington Streets, a few minutes walk from Robert Brvenick’s Center for Business Education at Utica University, Jeff Golden is putting his own twist on classic diner dishes. At 16 years old, Jeff Golden began his culinary career with an...
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
15 Best Things to Do in Tompkins County, NY
Stunning waterfalls, panoramic landscapes, and magnificent nature locations are all waiting for you at Tompkins County. This county is located in New York’s Central Finger Lakes Region, with over 100,000 residents, according to the 2020 census. It was named in honor of Daniel D. Tompkins, who served as the...
You Have No Idea Where You Are
Have you reckoned Madison County much? Have you reckoned Upstate New York much? As the vast majority of you reading this are likely students at Hamilton’s own “academic outpost in the wilderness,” you have surely considered this region. Perhaps only on the drive to get to Colgate from New York City, New England or the Syracuse Airport, but you’ve surely pondered the land on which our school sits. Maybe you only regard it when complaining about the 37-minute drive to the nearest Target, or during the extra three minutes to get to the nearest Chipotle. What is this empty agrarian expanse within which you have chosen to attend school? Let me tell you.
New Bakery Opening in New Hartford is Sure to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
If you have a soft side for sweets and treats, then this is the place for you. A brand new business is opening it's doors for the first time in Central New York. Give a warm welcome to Sweet Addictions Bakery, a new baked goods store coming to Oneida Street in New Hartford.
Great Northern tenants informed leases will be terminated, mall to close permanently
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall is officially closing its doors. On October 27th, a letter was sent out to tenants by the mall manager saying, in part, that "Great Northern Mall will permanently close its doors on November 20, 2022." The letter continued, "Accordingly, Great Northern...
Remember This Johnson City Hot Spot?…This Is How It Looks Now
Do you reminisce from time to time? Well, I do. It's not that I live in the past, sometimes I like to think back about places I enjoyed visiting. Some examples include local nightclubs long gone like Popeyes, The Woods, Eclipse, and Magic City. Places we used to shop for...
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?
It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
A look at the Dick’s Warehouse Store grand opening
One of our area's claim to fame is Dick's Sporting Goods, and to continue its support of its hometown, Dick's has opened a new facility in Vestal.
Bellinger Racing Family Recognized
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
