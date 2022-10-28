ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
uticatangerine.com

It’s Fresh: Golden review

In a triangle-shaped building on the corner of Genesee and Washington Streets, a few minutes walk from Robert Brvenick’s Center for Business Education at Utica University, Jeff Golden is putting his own twist on classic diner dishes. At 16 years old, Jeff Golden began his culinary career with an...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome

Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tompkins County, NY

Stunning waterfalls, panoramic landscapes, and magnificent nature locations are all waiting for you at Tompkins County. This county is located in New York’s Central Finger Lakes Region, with over 100,000 residents, according to the 2020 census. It was named in honor of Daniel D. Tompkins, who served as the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

You Have No Idea Where You Are

Have you reckoned Madison County much? Have you reckoned Upstate New York much? As the vast majority of you reading this are likely students at Hamilton’s own “academic outpost in the wilderness,” you have surely considered this region. Perhaps only on the drive to get to Colgate from New York City, New England or the Syracuse Airport, but you’ve surely pondered the land on which our school sits. Maybe you only regard it when complaining about the 37-minute drive to the nearest Target, or during the extra three minutes to get to the nearest Chipotle. What is this empty agrarian expanse within which you have chosen to attend school? Let me tell you.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?

It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
ITHACA, NY
Daily Orange

Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
ITHACA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John S. Parsons: Father and son

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Bellinger Racing Family Recognized

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy