Have you reckoned Madison County much? Have you reckoned Upstate New York much? As the vast majority of you reading this are likely students at Hamilton’s own “academic outpost in the wilderness,” you have surely considered this region. Perhaps only on the drive to get to Colgate from New York City, New England or the Syracuse Airport, but you’ve surely pondered the land on which our school sits. Maybe you only regard it when complaining about the 37-minute drive to the nearest Target, or during the extra three minutes to get to the nearest Chipotle. What is this empty agrarian expanse within which you have chosen to attend school? Let me tell you.

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO