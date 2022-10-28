ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Big Frog 104

No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome

Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Shania Twain’s tour makes a stop in Syracuse in July 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Country music icon Shania Twain will be making her way East in July of 2023. Country music history’s best-selling female artist, announced her “Queen of Me” tour that will be kicking off in 2023. This will be her first performance in twenty five years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York state marching band show: Cicero-North Syracuse wins National Division (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The celestial star of the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band shone brightest of all Sunday night. The Northstars capped a season of start-to-finish excellence by winning the National Division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987.
CICERO, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Friends & Pho Reopens in Hamilton

Local Vietnamese restaurant Friends and Pho announced that they would be re-opening on Friday, Oct. 14. Located at 3 Lebanon street in Hamilton, Friends and Pho serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes, from soup to sandwiches to noodle salads. Owner Nhut Ho originally opened up the restaurant in Hamilton on Jan. 26, 2019.
HAMILTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John S. Parsons: Father and son

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Micron’s first Central New York hire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 62; Low: 53. Intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. NORTHSTARS TAKE STATE FIELD BAND TITLE: Members of the Cicero-North Syracuse band celebrate taking first place in the National Division during the New York State Field Band Championships at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987. Results, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

People stuck in elevators on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WILX-TV

Lumen Christi Titans take down Homer Trojans

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Lumen Christi started the season with 3 losses for the first time in 52 years and stormed back to win 7 straight games. The 7th was a 41-7 thrashing of Homer in the district opener. Derrick Walker had a big night out of the backfield...
ANCHORAGE, AK

