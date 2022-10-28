Read full article on original website
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
localsyr.com
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
localsyr.com
Shania Twain’s tour makes a stop in Syracuse in July 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Country music icon Shania Twain will be making her way East in July of 2023. Country music history’s best-selling female artist, announced her “Queen of Me” tour that will be kicking off in 2023. This will be her first performance in twenty five years.
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
Shania Twain Announces Her First Upstate NY Concert in 25 Years
We’re not even out of October and Upstate New York is already looking at a massive new year of live music. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, John Mellencamp, and Matchbox 20 are all taking center stage across the region in 2023, with many more on the way – but a new announcement might be one of the biggest shows of the year.
New York state marching band show: New Hartford takes 2nd in small school 1 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford finished its marching band season strong Sunday night with a second-place finish at the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. The Spartans posted a mark of 93.15 in the small school 1 class, trailing only...
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
New York state marching band show: Cicero-North Syracuse wins National Division (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The celestial star of the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band shone brightest of all Sunday night. The Northstars capped a season of start-to-finish excellence by winning the National Division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987.
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
Friends & Pho Reopens in Hamilton
Local Vietnamese restaurant Friends and Pho announced that they would be re-opening on Friday, Oct. 14. Located at 3 Lebanon street in Hamilton, Friends and Pho serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes, from soup to sandwiches to noodle salads. Owner Nhut Ho originally opened up the restaurant in Hamilton on Jan. 26, 2019.
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
#13 Cortland tops Alfred U. for second straight Empire 8 football title
ALFRED, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Ashton Capone (Saratoga Springs), in his first start of the season, set school single-game records with 47 carries and 282 rushing yards as Cortland defeated host Alfred University, 31-8, to claim its second straight Empire 8 title and NCAA Division III tournament automatic berth. Cortland (8-0, 5-0 Empire 8) is […]
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
“Hocus Pocus Family Fun” Day in Sylvan Beach
It's time to grab the family and put on your best costumes. The Oneida Lake Arts and Heritage Center in Sylvan Beach is hosting the "Hocus Pocus Family Fun Day" on Saturday. The event lasts from 1 PM to 6 PM and is fun for the entire family. They have...
Meet Micron’s first Central New York hire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 62; Low: 53. Intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. NORTHSTARS TAKE STATE FIELD BAND TITLE: Members of the Cicero-North Syracuse band celebrate taking first place in the National Division during the New York State Field Band Championships at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987. Results, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
People stuck in elevators on SU campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
WILX-TV
Lumen Christi Titans take down Homer Trojans
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Lumen Christi started the season with 3 losses for the first time in 52 years and stormed back to win 7 straight games. The 7th was a 41-7 thrashing of Homer in the district opener. Derrick Walker had a big night out of the backfield...
HS football playoffs: Utica Proctor holds on in OT to beat Liverpool in Class AA thriller
Junior running back Jerquell Henderson caught a seven-yard pass from senior quarterback Todd Abraham on Saturday in overtime to give fourth-seeded Utica Proctor a quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded Liverpool. After the score, the Raiders defense held the Warriors on fourth down to secure the 20-14 victory and a spot in...
