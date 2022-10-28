Kanye West is a smooth, round stone rolling down a very steep hill. Those of us that have followed his career saw the first signs of smoke when he said that slavery is a choice. One could look back further, to when he interrupted Taylor Swift mid VMA acceptance speech. Whatever poison you pick, the fire is burning now. The list of people West continues to disrespect and violate gets longer and longer by the day, and includes his own wife and children. We scroll through social media spaces in disbelief of what he is reported to have said that morning. We ask, will it stop?

