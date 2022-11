OMAHA — A marker dedicating the state’s first “America’s 250!” patriot marker is to be unveiled Nov. 6 at Memorial Park. The Nebraska Daughters of the American Revolution is to dedicate the marker at 2 p.m., honoring the coming 250th anniversary, in 2026, of the founding of the United States. The markers are the result of a collaboration with the United States Semiquincentennial Commission.

