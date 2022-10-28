ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HuffPost

Fox News Stokes Refugee Racism

As Afghan civilians try to flee their country, fearing Taliban reprisal for helping Western governments, Fox News is cranking up the anti-immigration ranting.
Wyoming News

Workplace Bullies May Help Produce Conspiracy Theorists: Study

MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Conspiracy theories have abounded during the COVID-19 pandemic and in American politics in recent years. Now, researchers overseas say they have identified a link between being bullied in the workplace and developing conspiracy theories, which they define as "explanations for important events that involve secret plots by powerful and malevolent groups." Both are associated with similar psychological factors, including feelings of paranoia, according...
The Hill

For the love of evidence: Time to record space

An “imagined reality” is an addictive mental drug that humans are infatuated with. It cures the frustration brought about by the constraints of the actual reality — but it could also take away life if used excessively. It brings communities with a shared spiritual belief together, but it can also spread hatred.

