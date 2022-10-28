Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden removes dam near Big Wills Creek to help prevent future accidents
Big Wills Creek is a popular site for people to come to go swimming, canoeing, and kayaking. However, hazardous conditions are created during periods of increased flow and several drowning fatalities have occurred at this site. "It's just a different life without your child. He was my only son and...
It’s long past time for Birmingham Water Works to get smart or flushed
This is an opinion column. Birmingham Water Works Board member Dr. George Munchus is fond of saying water systems, no matter their size, have four jobs: repair leaks and replace aging infrastructure, oversee billing and collections, navigate litigation, and manage people. Just four jobs. Like a table with a faulty...
weisradio.com
Cherokee Corners Evacuated
Just before 11 a.m. today, the Cherokee Corners Shopping area in west Centre was evacuated due to an apparent gas leak. The employees of World Finance began to smell gas and notified Central Dispatch. The Centre Fire Department responded and then called for all the adjacent buildings to be evacuated until the gas company could check the situation. The Cherokee Electric Cooperative turned off the service to the shopping area until all was cleared. At 11:21, the Fire Department notified Central Dispatch all was clear and the employees of the 9 different businesses were allowed to go back inside.
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
Trick-Or-Treating Transit Alert For Anniston
Anniston, AL – Please be aware of Street Closures taking place on Monday, Oct. 31st, from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM for Glenwood Terrace’s annual night of Trick-Or-Treating. Glenwood Terrace, from its intersection with Highland Avenue to its intersection with Coleman Drive, will be closed for this event.
wbrc.com
Birmingham residents accused of stealing COVID-19 relief checks from mail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham residents were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on multiple charges related to the theft of COVID-19 relief checks back in 2021. 32-year-old Richard Anthony Pippens and 38-year-old Feathura Powell are facing charges of conspiracy, theft of government property, receiving stolen Treasury...
Anniston Road Closures
Anniston, AL – Per the city of Anniston drivers should be aware that Rocky Hollow Road to close Oct. 31st (10/31/22) for bridge repairs being performed by the county highway department. Estimated completion date of the repairs is Jan. 31, 2023 (01/31/23). For questions, contact the Calhoun County Highway Department at: 256-237-4657 or highway@calhouncounty.org.
Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public
Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000
Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman shares her story of addiction in hopes of helping others
One Huntsville woman is using her personal struggle with addiction to help others, as a peer support specialist with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community. Laura knows what it's like to feel hopeless, after struggling with addiction for more than half of her life. "It all started over one pill, and...
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
Corvette slams into Birmingham’s VA Hospital after driver, passenger shot in University Boulevard intersection
Gunfire erupted in a University Boulevard intersection early Sunday, sending two men to the hospital. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the VA Hospital at University Boulevard and 19th Street on a report of a car crashing into the building. UAB police...
Anniston Army Depot Civilian Workers Plead Guilty in Federal Court
Anniston, AL – As originally reported by al.com a pair of civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot have agreed to plead guilty in federal court to stealing nearly $550,000 worth of night scopes from a depot warehouse and selling them for roughly $160,000, according to court filings.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
