ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee Corners Evacuated

Just before 11 a.m. today, the Cherokee Corners Shopping area in west Centre was evacuated due to an apparent gas leak. The employees of World Finance began to smell gas and notified Central Dispatch. The Centre Fire Department responded and then called for all the adjacent buildings to be evacuated until the gas company could check the situation. The Cherokee Electric Cooperative turned off the service to the shopping area until all was cleared. At 11:21, the Fire Department notified Central Dispatch all was clear and the employees of the 9 different businesses were allowed to go back inside.
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trick-Or-Treating Transit Alert For Anniston

Anniston, AL – Please be aware of Street Closures taking place on Monday, Oct. 31st, from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM for Glenwood Terrace’s annual night of Trick-Or-Treating. Glenwood Terrace, from its intersection with Highland Avenue to its intersection with Coleman Drive, will be closed for this event.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham residents accused of stealing COVID-19 relief checks from mail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham residents were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on multiple charges related to the theft of COVID-19 relief checks back in 2021. 32-year-old Richard Anthony Pippens and 38-year-old Feathura Powell are facing charges of conspiracy, theft of government property, receiving stolen Treasury...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Road Closures

Anniston, AL – Per the city of Anniston drivers should be aware that Rocky Hollow Road to close Oct. 31st (10/31/22) for bridge repairs being performed by the county highway department. Estimated completion date of the repairs is Jan. 31, 2023 (01/31/23). For questions, contact the Calhoun County Highway Department at: 256-237-4657 or highway@calhouncounty.org.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public

Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000

Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
ANNISTON, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy