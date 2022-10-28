Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Wicked Brew Bash is a monster hit
Schellville, which is known for its popular Christmas venue, converted to a Halloween site for one night Oct. 29 for the first Wicked Brew Bash. The event featured music by Go Go Gadjet and The Royals, numerous food trucks and nearly a dozen breweries. Plus, it provided people with a first-hand look at the additions being made to Schellville in time for the upcoming holiday season.
Cape Gazette
Classical guitarist David Rodgers to play Nov. 10
Classical crossover guitar artist David Rodgers will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course, wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. Tickets for the Nov. 10 concert...
Cape Gazette
Linda Ronstadt Experience returns to Milton Theatre Nov. 5
The Milton Theatre will present the Linda Ronstadt Experience for shows at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. “American Idol” star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Ronstadt in the prime of her career. The show takes audiences on a musical journey with smash hits "You're No...
Cape Gazette
Yes, there’s the parade, but Sea Witch offers much more
The 32nd annual Sea Witch Festival wrapped up its weekend-long takeover of Rehoboth Beach with the costumed dog parade Oct. 30 on the Boardwalk. The humans’ costume parade Saturday draws the real crowds, but the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber makes sure there’s stuff to do all weekend long.
WBOC
Sea Witch Festival Costume Parade Returns to Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Sea Witch Costume Parade returned to Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. with the iconic Hilda the Sea Witch balloon, among many others, making its way down Rehoboth Avenue. The festival also features over 30 different vendors showing off handmade products.
Cape Gazette
Friends remember Jamie Parsons
Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
Cape Gazette
A Wicked Weekend in Milton
Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
WBOC
Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023
DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
Cape Gazette
Mariachi dine and donate to benefit ESL program Nov. 9
Renowned by locals and tourists alike, Mariachi Restaurant at 14 Wilmington Ave. is a perfect spot to enjoy Mexican, Spanish and Latin cuisine in Rehoboth Beach. Mariachi will host a dine and donate event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, to benefit the English as a Second Language program hosted by Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
Big Chill Surf Cantina sets Sling N’ Squash contest Nov. 12
Big Chill Surf Cantina will host its 5th Annual Sling N’ Squash Competition from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at 19406 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. The popular gourd-throwing event – formerly known as Big Chill’s Pumpkin Chuckin’ – requires incredible feats of strength as competitors are judged by how far they can toss a pumpkin using nothing but pure strength and technique. There are no cannons or catapults allowed, only body parts.
Cape Gazette
Thanksgiving dinner reservations due Nov. 16
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 invites the community and widowed members of the Post 28 family to a Thanksgiving Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dinner is free for members who are widowed and $10 for the community. The deadline to purchase...
Cape Gazette
Charletta Jackson James, woman of faith
Charletta Jackson James departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Her long life spanned 90 years and 357 days. She was born into a Christian family during arduous times in Mobile, Ala., Nov. 2, 1931, to Cleveland Lorenzo Jackson and Essie Dunn Jackson. Charletta was educated in the public school...
Cape Gazette
‘A Farmer’s Christmas’ opens at ag museum Nov. 26
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village is busy with preparations for “A Farmer’s Christmas,” the museum’s annual holiday celebration, open to the public Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 866 North DuPont Highway, Dover. The event is unlike any other in the state and...
Cape Gazette
Lefty’s cuts ribbon on Spare Room interactive attractions
The Lewes Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new Spare Room at Lefty’s Alley and Eats, which offers interactive attractions, a full bar and additional space for live entertainment and dancing. Offerings include a Top Golf Swing Suite, Next Gen Axe Throwing. Targets, mini duckpin bowling and...
Cape Gazette
Appo beats Cape 21-14 on Legends Night
Cape head football coach Mike Frederick took time before the Friday night home game to introduce himself to the lineup of Legends past and present being honored with inclusion in the Legends Stadium Ring of Honor. “Just a class move on coach Frederick’s part,'' said Legend Ruth Skoglund, who was...
Cape Gazette
DAR cleans the tombstones of patriots
If Charlie Brown were searching for the Great Pumpkin at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, he might have stumbled across the graves of some great patriots from Lewes’ past. Thanks to members of the Col. David Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some of those tombstones can be seen a bit more clearly now.
Cape Gazette
Easterseals Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run set Nov. 4
Easterseals invites the public to join the 10th annual Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run Delmarva event, rescheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. The event will unite hundreds of families and supporters in lower Delaware and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore to raise funds for Easterseals services in order to impact the lives of local individuals, like Walk with Me Ambassador Litena “Tina” Knight, and families living with disabilities.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WMDT.com
Ghost sign restored highlighting history and heritage in the Town of Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – A ghost sign in the town of Snow Hill, just in time for Halloween. The sign dates back to the 1900s and now it is being restored. A sign that once clearly stated G. M. Dryden General Merchandise but has been changed multiple times since then.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism Awards nominations close Nov. 4
Southern Delaware Tourism announced nominations for its annual awards must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 4. Area residents and businesses are asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2021 and October 2022. Tourism is a...
