Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

D.C. Bar Regulators Object to Rudy Giuliani’s Plan to Call Conservative Lawyers and 2020 Election Deniers to His Defense

Washington, D.C. attorney conduct regulators on Tuesday objected to Rudy Giuliani’s plans to call a lengthy list of conservative attorneys and 2020 election deniers as witnesses at an upcoming hearing that will probe whether Giuliani should keep his law license. As Law&Crime previously reported, Giuliani’s attorneys recently propagated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis’ Old Law Firm Received Millions in State Funds

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.According to records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has steered millions of dollars in state business to two outside law firms with ties to him—including his old employer.Holland & Knight—where DeSantis worked as a civil litigator before dropping out to run for Congress in 2012—was roped up in a scandal regarding political pressure from the governor’s office to scuttle a 2020 lawsuit against the state. The same firm was also handed a contract to...
FLORIDA STATE
Harvard Crimson

Live Updates: Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Harvard, UNC Affirmative Action Cases

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court oral arguments concluded just prior to 3 p.m. Monday in a pair of lawsuits seeking to strike down affirmative action in American higher education. The suits, brought against Harvard and the University of North Carolina by the anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions, were taken up by the Supreme Court in January after lower courts ruled in favor of both schools.
WASHINGTON STATE
Harvard Crimson

An Abundance Agenda for Harvard

Sam E. Meacham ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. Debates over the admissions policies of Harvard and other elite universities are all the rage, particularly as the Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a case that will likely spell the doom of race-conscious affirmative action. Many at Harvard have reacted with opprobrium to this case’s hearing and to the potential decision, arguing that Harvard’s current admissions regime is necessary to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Harvard Crimson

Experts Discuss the Future of Abortion Law at Harvard Law School Panel

The Harvard Law School Federalist Society hosted a panel on the future of abortion law in America on Thursday. By Julian J. Giordano. A panel of legal scholars hosted at Harvard Law School on Thursday discussed the future of United States abortion law following the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Blunder in affirmative-action case may cost Harvard $15 million

WASHINGTON — As Harvard prepares to defend its race-conscious admissions program at the Supreme Court this month, a federal judge in Boston is considering a related dispute arising from a fumbled insurance filing, one that could cost the university $15 million. Harvard failed to file a timely formal claim...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop FBI from using classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate a Florida judge’s order which effectively blocked the FBI and Department of Justice from using classified documents seized during the 8 August search of his home to further the criminal investigation against him.In an application with the high court filed late Tuesday, Mr Trump’s legal term asked Justice Clarence Thomas — the Supreme Court justice responsible for overseeing the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals — to vacate a three-judge panel’s order staying Judge Aileen Cannon’s order enjoining the federal government from using “any of...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Harvard and UNC race cases present test for U.S. Supreme Court

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether colleges may continue to use race as a factor in student admissions in two cases that give its conservative majority a chance to ban policies often employed to boost Black and Hispanic enrollment and perhaps overturn its own precedents allowing such practices.
Los Angeles Times

Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
FLORIDA STATE

