Private papers reveal the tactics that helped SCOTUS uphold the use of affirmative action
CNN — The first time the Supreme Court upheld the use of affirmative action in college admissions, nearly 45 years ago, the justices spent months strategizing, forming back-channel alliances and trading passionate pleas up until the final days of negotiations. Then, just days before the June 1978 decision was...
Justices' past affirmative action views, in their own words
A Supreme Court that is the most diverse in history will hear two cases Monday challenging the use of affirmative action in higher education
Harvard affirmative action case: Supreme Court must defend color-blind Constitution
On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in two cases that raise one of this term’s most contentious issues: May universities use race as a factor in admitting students?. The two institutions involved, Harvard and the University of North Carolina, are respectively private and state universities. The...
Challenge to Harvard's use of affirmative action was designed by a conservative to reach a friendly Supreme Court
In an ordinary Boston courtroom in April 2015, lawyers and activists at the first hearing of a challenge to race-based admissions practices at Harvard knew they would see each other again, eventually at the US Supreme Court.
Clarence Thomas Is 'Giving the Finger' to Supreme Court: Tribe
Justice Thomas has temporarily halted an order from a lower court that would require Senator Lindsey Graham to testify before a grand jury.
Harvard Crimson
Live Updates: Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Harvard, UNC Affirmative Action Cases
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court oral arguments concluded just prior to 3 p.m. Monday in a pair of lawsuits seeking to strike down affirmative action in American higher education. The suits, brought against Harvard and the University of North Carolina by the anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions, were taken up by the Supreme Court in January after lower courts ruled in favor of both schools.
Harvard Crimson
An Abundance Agenda for Harvard
Sam E. Meacham ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. Debates over the admissions policies of Harvard and other elite universities are all the rage, particularly as the Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a case that will likely spell the doom of race-conscious affirmative action. Many at Harvard have reacted with opprobrium to this case’s hearing and to the potential decision, arguing that Harvard’s current admissions regime is necessary to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Harvard Crimson
Experts Discuss the Future of Abortion Law at Harvard Law School Panel
The Harvard Law School Federalist Society hosted a panel on the future of abortion law in America on Thursday. By Julian J. Giordano. A panel of legal scholars hosted at Harvard Law School on Thursday discussed the future of United States abortion law following the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.
Blunder in affirmative-action case may cost Harvard $15 million
WASHINGTON — As Harvard prepares to defend its race-conscious admissions program at the Supreme Court this month, a federal judge in Boston is considering a related dispute arising from a fumbled insurance filing, one that could cost the university $15 million. Harvard failed to file a timely formal claim...
Experts Expect K-12 Ripple Effects as Supreme Court Considers Race in Admissions
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in a pair of closely watched cases that could determine whether universities can continue to consider race in student admissions. While it is focused on higher...
Harvard and UNC race cases present test for U.S. Supreme Court
Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether colleges may continue to use race as a factor in student admissions in two cases that give its conservative majority a chance to ban policies often employed to boost Black and Hispanic enrollment and perhaps overturn its own precedents allowing such practices.
