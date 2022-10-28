ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Black Adam’ remains no. 1 box office earner with $27.7 million

“Black Adam” kept its spot atop the box office this weekend, taking in $27.7 million at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, which opened to $67 million last weekend, once again finished ahead of the...

