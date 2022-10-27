Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Ryerson Holding (RYI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 2. The company’s beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 28.9%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 15.9% in the last reported quarter. Its third-quarter results are expected to reflect sequentially lower selling prices and volumes.
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Cloudflare (NET) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Cloudflare NET is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The company projects third-quarter revenues in the band of $250-$251 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $250.2 million, indicating an improvement of 45.2% year over year. Cloudflare expects the bottom...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
NASDAQ
Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Microchip Technology MCHP is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, Microchip expects net sales to be $2.023-$2.101 billion, indicating 5% sequential growth. At the midpoint of this guidance, net sales are expected to grow 25% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated...
NASDAQ
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.45%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Sirius XM (SIRI) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Sirius XM (SIRI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates
TechnipFMC plc FTI reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This underperformance was due to lower-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and higher costs and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA from the Subsea unit for the reported quarter totaled $183.8 million,...
NASDAQ
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 28.13%....
NASDAQ
RPC's (RES) Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates in Q3
RPC Inc RES reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s profit of 2 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $460 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
NASDAQ
Blucora (BCOR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blucora (BCOR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.26%. A...
NASDAQ
Techne (TECH) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Techne (TECH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.78%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Molson Coors (TAP) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Meanwhile, earnings missed the consensus mark and declined year over year. The top line continued to benefit from a favorable sales mix and improved pricing trends across regions. However, consumer inflationary pressures, a strike at its Quebec brewery and the cycling of a solid shipment in the prior-year quarter hurt results.
NASDAQ
Myriad Genetics Slashes FY22 Outlook As Q3 Results Miss Estimates; Stock Down 8%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, genetic testing firm Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) slashed its earnings and adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2022 to reflect third quarter business updates. For fiscal 2022, the company now projects a loss in a...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
NASDAQ
Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
Comments / 0