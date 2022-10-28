Read full article on original website
Acura hits, critically injures motorcyclist in Clark County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night when he was hit by a motorist on NE 72nd in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
Man arrested after stabbing at Hazel Dell Halloween party
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing a person at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the suspect had...
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland
Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
Suspects ram car into Olympia pot shop during burglary; Police investigating
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A car slammed into an Olympia pot shop during a burglary early Saturday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video. Olympia Police said around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Green Lady cannabis shop in West Olympia. Several suspects immediately got out of the car and stole products from the store.
Couple arrested, facing manslaughter charges after man, dog found dead on trail in Washington
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A couple was arrested and is facing manslaughter charges after a man and his dog were found dead on a trail in Lewis County, Washington, in August. According to KIRO, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a report of man’s body on Aug. 20 near Walupt Lake. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man who was later identified as Aron Christensen, 49, and his deceased dog.
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
Missing woman found dead in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween
PORTLAND, Ore. — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
Noted chef killed in Powell Boulevard crash
Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....
Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
Reality Stars Help Remove Plane Wreck From Wilderness After Chehalis Man’s Fatal Crash
The family of a pilot who died in a plane crash deep in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness received help last week from an unlikely source to remove the plane's debris. Wayne Wirt, 67, of Chehalis, died Sept. 22 when his Piper Cherokee crashed just south of Mount Jefferson on a high peak during a solo flight between California and Washington.
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds
A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
