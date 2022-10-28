Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO