Susumu Kamijo Is Exploring New Lines of Thinking
“I’m striving to make paintings that people can look at for a long time,” says Susumu Kamijo, surveying his new series of abstract poodles and birds on view at Venus Over Manhattan. “And not just be decoration on the wall.”. There isn’t a vertically oriented work in...
AI and AR Beauty Company Perfect Corp Trades on NYSE
Perfect Corp. (“Perfect”), the beauty industry AI and AR provider, is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols PERF. Provident Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PAQC; "Provident"), a special purpose acquisition company, is trading under the symbol PERF WS. "We are thrilled to continue Perfect’s evolution,...
Beauty Tech Leader Vanity Planet Has New Ownership
Vanity Planet, a leader in beauty tech, has been acquired by a new ownership group, ONWRD. The new ownership appoints Toni Battaglia as co-founder and managing director of brand. Battaglia's extensive experience in product development has elevated the devices offered by Vanity Planet, creating hero products that become instant sell-outs....
Henry Rose Launches Flora Carnivora Candle
Just in time for candle season, Henry Rose’s multi award-winning, first-ever floral, #PerfumeTikTok viral sensation – Flora Carnivora – is now available as a scented candle. Henry Rose, actress Michelle Pfeiffer’s brand of radically-transparent fragrances, has launched the Flora Carnivora Candle. Retailing for $65, the candle...
Gen Z Skincare Brand Bubble Promotes Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask at PJ Party in NYC
To the soothing sounds of bedroom pop artist Renforshort, aka Lauren Isenberg, guests clad in satin pajamas gathered inside the dimly-lit vinyl room of Manhattan’s SoHo House on October 27 to celebrate the launch of Bubble Skincare’s latest product, Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask. The mask is meant...
Expensive Brunette, Hypochlorous Acid Spray and Cheek Stain Are Top of Mind for Beauty Consumers: Spate
Sultry red may have been a trendy hair color for 2022, but consumers are seeking expensive brunette this winter. Consumers are also looking to spray away their skin concerns, from acne to a cleanser for the delicate skin on their eyelids. On the color cosmetics front, they appear to be ditching traditional powder blush and opting for a cheek stain to obtain a rosy glow.
Mary Kay’s Droopy Eye R&D, Manscaped Expands and Sally Beauty’s Bond Repair
R&D efforts took the top spot last week on Happi.com. Mary Kay’s research on topical treatment for droopy eyes was the most-viewed news on Happi.com for the week ended October 29. It topped Manscaped’s retail expansion and Sally Beauty’s new bond repair line. Here are the top...
Walker and Company Releases Limited-Edition Safety Razor Gift Set Inspired by Black Panther Film
Walker and Company, the makers of Bevel, have released a limited-edition, all-Black Safety Razor Gift Set inspired by the breadth and beauty of Wakanda in Marvel’s Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in theaters November 11. The Black-founded and led brand says Bevel’s collaboration with Marvel Studios’...
Venerable Brand Phisoderm Offers Clean Products for Skincare
A skin care brand that has been around for four decades is talking about clean beauty. Phisoderm Clean is line of dermatologist-recommended cleansers that are pH-balanced and uniquely designed for specific skin types; sensitive, dry/combination, and acne-prone skin, according to The Mentholatum Company, owner of the venerable skincare brand. "These...
